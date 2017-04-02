List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.
— Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.
— Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.
— Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.
— Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.
— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.
— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.
— Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.
— Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.
— Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.
— New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.
— New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.
— New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.
— Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.
