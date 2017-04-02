New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing

0:34 Modesto High senior thrives with AVID Pause

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

1:11 Ex-convict offers deal to former Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

2:32 Enochs girls win South Section Swim Meet; Britton doubles for Gregori boys

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

6:16 Human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, others tell their story