Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko dies in Oklahoma

0:34 Modesto High senior thrives with AVID Pause

1:11 Ex-convict offers deal to former Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:32 Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang