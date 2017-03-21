Father of slain Louisville student: She died a hero

The grieving father of a slain University of Louisville student says his daughter was pushing others out of harm's way when she was shot during a rap concert inside an art gallery over the weekend.
News outlets report that 20-year-old Savannah Walker died after she was shot in the chest early Sunday at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in downtown Louisville. Five others were injured.
The victim's father, Dean Walker, says his daughter died a hero and was pushing her friends out of the way. He says the coroner told him his daughter was still standing when she was shot.
Louisville police haven't said what prompted the violence or whether there were multiple shooters. There have been no arrests.
Savannah Walker played club lacrosse and was on the debate team.
Comments