Slobbery kisses: Romania hosts show for 1,600 exotic pets

In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture an English bulldog gets a kiss from its owner, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
oIn this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a Don Sphinx cat reaches for a judge while being evaluated, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture Lali the greyhound walks with its owner during an evaluation, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a Don Sphinx cat reaches out of a cage, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture children watch Don Sphinx cats, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a baby reaches for a Thai cat, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture Pugs try to get their owner's attention, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a Scottish Fold cat sits in a cage before being evaluated, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a boy sits inside a cage while petting a dog, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a French Bulldog walks with its owner, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture Don Sphinx cats sit in an enclosure, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a man displays a Norwegian Forrest cat, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a Don Sphinx cat is examined by a judge, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a woman holds a Scottish Fold cat, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, picture a small dog waits for an evaluation, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a woman drags a cage with two Basset hounds, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a woman holds a wire-haired Dachshund, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, a judge tries to get the attention of a Bengal cat, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 12, 2017, Jake the English bulldog hods on to a towel while demonstrating its abilities, in Bucharest, Romania. More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition in the Romanian capital.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
