Director Rob Reiner to attend Annapolis Film Festival

Director and actor Rob Reiner will attend the Annapolis Film Festival's opening night to screen his movie about President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The Capital Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2nM14aU) the Annapolis Film Festival will run from March 30 to April 2 in downtown Annapolis.
In Reiner's film, "LBJ," the president struggles to lead a country that is still dealing with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the rise of the civil rights movement. The film stars Woody Harrelson as the title character and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lady Bird Johnson.
Reiner also directed "When Harry Met Sally," ''A Few Good Men" and "This is Spinal Tap."
"LBJ" producers Matthew George and Tim and Trevor White, who are Annapolis natives, will also attend the festival's opening night.
More information can be found at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.
