Billings radio host back on air after apology

A Billings radio host returned to the airwaves Monday after apologizing for suggesting that Native Americans should have separate basketball tournaments due to unruly fan behavior.
Paul Mushaben posted his apology on the KCTR-AM website saying he intended to point out fan behavior and disrespect for facilities that he's seen. He previously said such behavior was common at games involving predominantly Native American teams.
The Billings Gazette reports (bit.ly/2nm3Cxo) Mushaben's statement said he would continue to pressure the Montana High School Association to "stop the unconscionable behavior and destruction of property" at tournament venues by anyone involved.
Several basketball teams held pre-game ceremonies as a show of solidarity between predominantly white and predominantly Native American schools after Mushaben's Feb. 21 post. He was suspended two days later. A march in support of Mushaben was held in Billings.
The high school basketball season ended Saturday night.
