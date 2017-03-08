Surviving witness in Hernandez case recalls 'panic'

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back from the defense table during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Witness Jaime Furtado, a bouncer at the nightclub the night of a shooting incident, gives testimony at a trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner in 2012.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Judge Jeffrey Locke listens to testimony in the former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner in 2012.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Witness Ugochukwu Ojimba, who worked security at the nightclub the night of a shooting incident, gives testimony at a trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner in 2012.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Judge Jeffrey Locke listens to testimony in the former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner in 2012.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Witness Ugochukwu Ojimba, who worked security at the nightclub the night of a shooting incident, gives testimony at a trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner in 2012.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Aquilino Freire testifies during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Aquilino Freire testifies during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Raychides Gomes-Sanches testifies during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Raychides Gomes-Sanches reacts as he gives testimony during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Raychides Gomes-Sanches gives testimony during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Raychides Gomes-Sanches gives testimony during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table as a photo of the murder scene is projected on screen at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Witness and shooting survivor Aquilino Freire walks past former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after giving testimony at Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at he defense table during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez winces as he stretches his back during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Witness and shooting survivor Aquilino Freire arrives for testimony during former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez 's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table as a photo of Daniel de Abreu is projected on screen during Hernandez's double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
Nancy Lane
Comments