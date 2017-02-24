UNC assistant professor mixes love of singing, staying fit

You know those fitness freaks who say their body is a temple? Derek Chester is one of those people. Only he calls his body an instrument.
Chester, however, isn't bragging or preaching. He's right. He's an assistant vocal professor at the University of Northern Colorado and professional singer who travels the world to perform. He specializes in Bach. He even has a tattoo of the master composer's initials on his oversized shoulders.
Chester believes in treating his body with the kind of care a violinist would show a Stradivarius. He's a serious weightlifter who wants to compete a little in Crossfit and maybe in a bodybuilding show, The Greeley Tribune reported (https://goo.gl/bf9Xjt ).
Fitness is a big part of Chester's life. His wife, Laura, started Fit4Moms, a group for mothers to exercise with their babies and each other. But at one time it wasn't, and that's why Chester began working out.
He was heavier than he should have been in college — flabby, he said to describe himself — and he decided he didn't like it. He ran track in high school, the miler and two-miler, but he never considered himself an athlete.
He loved singing, not sports, and he was drawn to Bach even as a kid. He would steal his brother's recordings of the composer and fall asleep to them in his room. He loved the precise nature of baroque in general and Bach in particular. Bach challenged singers. Sometimes you had to search in vain for a breath, and other times the passages were so difficult, they made him think of his voice as an instrument, such as the French horn. Plus you couldn't fake Bach. Sometimes you could slip in and out of the harmony in larger choirs, but that wasn't true when he sang Bach. Baroque was a niche, just like jazz, and he was good at it.
"When Bach is imperfect," he said, "it's very obvious."
Chester was singing in a jazz group when Simon Carrington, known for his work in the King's Singers and choir conducting, heard his knack for baroque in that concert and recruited him to go to Yale, where he got his master's in Bach.
It was an intense study, and as much as he loved it, Chester began to look for an escape from it after he saw how his body suffered. He tried running and ran, literally, into exercise science graduate students, and for an hour or two every day, he found that escape in his workouts with them.
Chester received some flack for those workouts. Singing, just like playing an instrument, is physical enough to crack that music geek stereotype, but there were still instructors who followed the old-school ways and didn't want their students straining their bodies. The workouts, in a sense, could damage their instruments.
His career flourished. He spent a year in Germany working as a freelance musician as a Fulbright Scholar, and he began to sing Bach all over the world. He also loved teaching. He could, in a sense, convince others to appreciate music the way he loved it.
Yet all that performing meant traveling, and the road takes its toll on baroque singers just as the many rock musicians who have written about their hard travels. As he saw what the traveling did to him, he also saw it in many other musicians. Chester believed the opposite of what old-school instructors thought: The better he took care of his instrument, the better he felt and, perhaps as a result, the better he sounded.
The road, in other words, wasn't an excuse.
"The easy way out is to just eat crap," Chester said.
There was even an advantage beyond feeling good, and that was looking good, Chester said. He's not calling himself Ryan Gosling with biceps, but let's just say all that lifting has paid off. And that's helped him get some opera roles, especially in close calls, when someone just as talented wants to sing the same part he does.
"The voice should be the main consideration, I think," Chester said, "and honestly, most good directors do feel that way. But I also think, in reality, people want to see good-looking people on stage, especially when they're supposed to be in love."
Now he wants to help other musicians learn from him, just like his students at UNC. He started an Instagram account full of tips and, yes, selfies that show off the work he's done. He hopes to become certified in personal training in the next year. He's open to training anyone, but he wants to focus on musicians. He's learned how to make concessions in his workouts, such as staying away from his neck or his abs a few days before a big performance. But he also wants to teach musicians how to get fit and stay that way on the road. The thought musicians shouldn't hit the weights has changed.
"There are a lot of myths to debunk," Chester said.
One of those, now, is that of the music geek. Chester's flabby body fulfilled that stereotype once, in college, but now he's showing bodybuilders can sing Bach.
