Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

A suburban New York graduate student has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut John Glenn.
Adam Sackowitz, of Long Island, is pursuing a statue, a portrait and a place for Glenn's Ohio birthplace on the National Historic Register.
It's not rocket science — but the 25-year-old's goals are lofty. Getting a birthplace recognized nationally is challenging, and there was no shortage of political conflict the last time Ohio added a Statehouse monument. State Rep. Michael Sheehy (SHEE'-hee), a Toledo-area Democrat, is working with Sackowitz. He volunteered on Glenn's first Senate campaign.
Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, in 1962, and became the oldest person in space at age 77 in 1998.
Comments