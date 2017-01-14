APNewsBreak: Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

0:46 Fun in the snow in Tuolumne County Pause

0:42 Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again

2:25 Homeless Camps Cleared In Beard Brook Park

0:33 Fatal accident on Yosemite Boulevard

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:38 Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

2:27 Fire kills four people south of Modesto