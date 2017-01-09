The Latest: Singer Sara Evans performs at inaugural ball

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

1:04 Suspect breaks into Modesto home, terrorizes neighbors