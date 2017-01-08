Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

A passenger not wearing pants takes part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then.
A passenger buys a slice of pizza while taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then.
Passengers prepare to take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then.
Young people riding on the subway with no pants on as they join a global happening in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, amid freezing winter weather outside.
Young wait to ride on the subway with no pants on as they join a global happening in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, amid freezing winter weather outside.
Passenger reads a book while taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then.
Young people with no pants wait for the subway train during the event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands. No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.
Young people with no pants ride the subway train during the event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands. No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.
