Beat poet David Meltzer dead at age 79

2:01 Storm lesson: 'We are going to get thumped' Pause

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

2:07 KCRA-DirecTV feud a bummer for local sports bars

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class

0:40 Playing in the water after the storm

1:37 Storm causes tree to uproot in front of Turlock home, car smashed

1:45 Heavy Rain Hits Modesto

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window