December 31, 2016 7:21 AM

Cuban conservatory students in New Orleans for jazz concert

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Students from Cuba's top music academy will present a free concert of big band jazz with a Cuban accent in New Orleans on Jan. 5.

The nonprofit group Horns to Havana says the 14-member high-school jazz ba nd from Havana's Conservatorio Amadeo Roldan will be in New Orleans from Jan. 3-10 for a jazz and cultural exchange program with the Preservation Hall Foundation.

It also will play Jan. 7 at the Jazz Education Network conference.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation says the group performs classic big band jazz by American, Cuban and international composers.

The public concert will be at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center.

The Cuban conservatory was founded in 1903 and has trained many of the island nation's most gifted musicians.

