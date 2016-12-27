Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, coroner says

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock Pause

1:22 Farmers 'fed up' with state water grab

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

0:49 Cannella questions river flow plan

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:03 Suspected DUI driver on the loose after Sheriff's deputy crashes during high speed chase