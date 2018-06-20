Entertainment

What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

June 20, 2018 05:14 PM

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

“JERSEY BOYS” ▪  June 22-24

Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.

GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪  June 30

Fusion of Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.

RITA COOLIDGE ▪  July 6

Classic pop star. 8 p.m. $29-$59.

BANDA MACHOS ▪  July 7

Performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. 8 p.m. $19-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.

www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪  Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪  Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪  Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪  Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪  Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪  Ongoing

Fridays, Jim Anderson & The Rebels 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Tony Frietas as Elvis 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪  Through Sept. 28

Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.

MOBAND ▪  Through July 12

Annual concerts in the park: June 28, USA Fever; July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One’s For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪  Through June 30

June 22, Valley Jazz Company; June 23, Bourbon Street Blues Band; June 28, open jam with David Dow; June 29, Johnny Rocket and the Thrust; June 30, Patio-Fest. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪  June 23

Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.

CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪  June 24

Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.

LITTLE BIG TOWN ▪  July 1

With Granger Smith. 7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$350.

COUNTING CROWS & LIVE ▪  July 3

7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $46-$126.

NATIVE ▪  July 7

Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “FIRST REFORMED” ▪  June 22

Ethan Hawke stars as Reverend Ernst Toller, a middle aged parish pastor at a small town church. $8-$10.

MAN ON THE MOON ▪  June 22-24

Strut Performing Arts tribute to Michael Jackson in original musical theater production. 7 p.m. June 22-23, 2 p.m. June 24. $25.

FILM: “BEST IN SHOW” ▪  June 28

Take your dog to the movies night. All dogs must be on a leash and nonaggressive. Complimentary dog biscuits at the door; one dog per person. 7 p.m. $8.

FILM: “HEARTS BEAT LOUD” ▪  June 29-July 5

Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons star as father and daughter in this heartwarming story. $8-$10.

FILM: “MOUNTAIN” ▪  June 29-July 5

Narrated by William Dafoe, an experience about the highest peaks around the world. $8-$10.

FILM: “AMERICAN ANIMALS” ▪  June 29-July 5

The film follows four young men as they plan one of the most audacious art heists in US history. $8-$10.

FILM: “INDEPENDENCE DAY” ▪  July 4

Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum star in Roland Emmerich science-fiction adventure. 1 p.m. $6.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪  Through Aug. 4

Children’s stage productions. June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.

“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪  Through July 29

Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org

“PRIDE AND PREJUDICE” ▪  June 22-23

Adapted from the Jane Austen novel. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. Tickets $10, $5 ages12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.

“THE WOLVES” ▪  July 6-22

Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, t 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com

ART

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪  209-918-6627

July and August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪  209-529-3369

Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪  209-529-9303

July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪  209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪  209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪  209-577-5366

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪  209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪  Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪  Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

FARMS & FIELDS ▪  Through July 29

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.

“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪  Through July 1

Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.

www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

CHICKEN RANCH ▪  800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪  877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪  800-822-9466

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪  888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

CACHE CREEK ▪  800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪  877-747-8777

Concert series: July 15, Rick Springfield; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins). Willow Creek Lounge: June 22, Steel Breeze; June 23, Foreverland; June 28, Jermy Norris and the Dangerous Mood; June 29, Born on the Bayou; June 30, Busta Groove. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪  866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

COMEDY

MIKE BETANCOURT ▪  June 28

With Chris Teicheira, Roman Guzman. 7 p.m. Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $10. 209-818-3032

DANCE

“A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” ▪  June 23

The Dance Factory performance benefits Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Fund. Guest performers include Chelsea Foy, MJC dance professor Maggie Sniffen and longtime area performer Betty Bilson. The 2017 dance winners from Modesto’s Valley Talent Project also will perform. Modesto Junior College auditorium, 435 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $10. 209-523-1032.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪  June 22-24

The 69th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.

HEART AND SOULSTICE GATHERING ▪  June 22-25

Camping fest with workshops, music, visual arts, performing arts, healing arts and ceremonies, yoga, discussions, family village with games & activities, vendors and more. Calaveras County Fairgrounds 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $75-$345. heartandsoulsticegathering.com.

MODESTO BLUES FESTIVAL ▪  June 23

Indoor and outdoor stages featuring BluesBox Bayou Band, Bill Clifton’s Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues, Voodoo Killer. Car and bike show, contests also will be held at this age 21 and over event. 4-10 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $5. www.jbpresents.com.

HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪  June 30

Hilmar’s annual homage to all things bovine returns with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER ▪  Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪  Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪  Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪  Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪  Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪  Ongoing

Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪  Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪  Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Aug. 30

5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.

PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Sept. 26

Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.

CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪  Through Sept. 27

Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Oct. 14

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through December

More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

PROSPECT THEATER FUNDRAISER ▪  June 24

Prospect Theater Project annual fundraiser with live and silent auctions, food by Paul Tremayne (Concetta) and local chef Chris Bonara, music and dancing to the Carolyn Sills Band. 6-9 p.m. Home of Dallas and Garrad Marsh. $65. 209-573-0504.

GRAFFITI SUMMER

A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪  Friday-Saturday through June

Classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. 1404 G St.

VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪  Wednesdays through June

Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.

ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪  June 24

The 11th annual event features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.

ODDS & ENDS

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪  Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION ▪  Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪  Ongoing

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

SWEAT FITNESS ▪  Ongoing

Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.

www.centenarychurch.net.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪  Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪  Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

THE JOB CIRCLE ▪  Ongoing

Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪  Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪  Ongoing

Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.

ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪  June 24-July 21

Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.

MODESTO GRAFFITI-CON COMIC AND CAR SHOW ▪  July 1

Geek Fashion Show, cosplay contest, panels, vendors, artists, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit Modesto Area Music Association. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza. $3 advance, $5 door; free under age 12. graffiticon209@gmail.com.

