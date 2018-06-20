What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“JERSEY BOYS” ▪ June 22-24
Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.
GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪ June 30
Fusion of Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
RITA COOLIDGE ▪ July 6
Classic pop star. 8 p.m. $29-$59.
BANDA MACHOS ▪ July 7
Performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Fridays, Jim Anderson & The Rebels 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Tony Frietas as Elvis 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MOBAND ▪ Through July 12
Annual concerts in the park: June 28, USA Fever; July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One’s For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 30
June 22, Valley Jazz Company; June 23, Bourbon Street Blues Band; June 28, open jam with David Dow; June 29, Johnny Rocket and the Thrust; June 30, Patio-Fest. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪ June 23
Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.
CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪ June 24
Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.
LITTLE BIG TOWN ▪ July 1
With Granger Smith. 7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$350.
COUNTING CROWS & LIVE ▪ July 3
7 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $46-$126.
NATIVE ▪ July 7
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “FIRST REFORMED” ▪ June 22
Ethan Hawke stars as Reverend Ernst Toller, a middle aged parish pastor at a small town church. $8-$10.
MAN ON THE MOON ▪ June 22-24
Strut Performing Arts tribute to Michael Jackson in original musical theater production. 7 p.m. June 22-23, 2 p.m. June 24. $25.
FILM: “BEST IN SHOW” ▪ June 28
Take your dog to the movies night. All dogs must be on a leash and nonaggressive. Complimentary dog biscuits at the door; one dog per person. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “HEARTS BEAT LOUD” ▪ June 29-July 5
Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons star as father and daughter in this heartwarming story. $8-$10.
FILM: “MOUNTAIN” ▪ June 29-July 5
Narrated by William Dafoe, an experience about the highest peaks around the world. $8-$10.
FILM: “AMERICAN ANIMALS” ▪ June 29-July 5
The film follows four young men as they plan one of the most audacious art heists in US history. $8-$10.
FILM: “INDEPENDENCE DAY” ▪ July 4
Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum star in Roland Emmerich science-fiction adventure. 1 p.m. $6.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Through Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
“PRIDE AND PREJUDICE” ▪ June 22-23
Adapted from the Jane Austen novel. Hutton’s Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. Tickets $10, $5 ages12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.
“THE WOLVES” ▪ July 6-22
Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, t 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
July and August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪ Through July 1
Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: July 15, Rick Springfield; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins). Willow Creek Lounge: June 22, Steel Breeze; June 23, Foreverland; June 28, Jermy Norris and the Dangerous Mood; June 29, Born on the Bayou; June 30, Busta Groove. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
MIKE BETANCOURT ▪ June 28
With Chris Teicheira, Roman Guzman. 7 p.m. Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $10. 209-818-3032
DANCE
“A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” ▪ June 23
The Dance Factory performance benefits Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Fund. Guest performers include Chelsea Foy, MJC dance professor Maggie Sniffen and longtime area performer Betty Bilson. The 2017 dance winners from Modesto’s Valley Talent Project also will perform. Modesto Junior College auditorium, 435 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $10. 209-523-1032.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 22-24
The 69th annual event celebrates the logging industry with vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.
HEART AND SOULSTICE GATHERING ▪ June 22-25
Camping fest with workshops, music, visual arts, performing arts, healing arts and ceremonies, yoga, discussions, family village with games & activities, vendors and more. Calaveras County Fairgrounds 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $75-$345. heartandsoulsticegathering.com.
MODESTO BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 23
Indoor and outdoor stages featuring BluesBox Bayou Band, Bill Clifton’s Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues, Voodoo Killer. Car and bike show, contests also will be held at this age 21 and over event. 4-10 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $5. www.jbpresents.com.
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 30
Hilmar’s annual homage to all things bovine returns with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
PROSPECT THEATER FUNDRAISER ▪ June 24
Prospect Theater Project annual fundraiser with live and silent auctions, food by Paul Tremayne (Concetta) and local chef Chris Bonara, music and dancing to the Carolyn Sills Band. 6-9 p.m. Home of Dallas and Garrad Marsh. $65. 209-573-0504.
GRAFFITI SUMMER
A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪ Friday-Saturday through June
Classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. 1404 G St.
VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays through June
Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.
ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 24
The 11th annual event features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.
ODDS & ENDS
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ June 24-July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
MODESTO GRAFFITI-CON COMIC AND CAR SHOW ▪ July 1
Geek Fashion Show, cosplay contest, panels, vendors, artists, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit Modesto Area Music Association. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza. $3 advance, $5 door; free under age 12. graffiticon209@gmail.com.
