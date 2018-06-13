What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
A ROOTIN’ TOOTIN’ REVUE ▪ June 16
Dance Academy production. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.
“GREASE” ▪ June 16-24
Modesto Performing Arts presents musical. 7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$35.
“JERSEY BOYS” ▪ June 22-24
Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.
GRUPO INTOCABLE ▪ June 30
Fusion of Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Fridays, Jim Anderson & The Rebels 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Tony Frietas as Elvis 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MOBAND ▪ Through July 12
Annual concerts in the park: June 21, Shake it Up; June 28, USA Fever; July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One's For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ June 15-30
June 15, Patty Castillo and Willie Hines; June 16, Sonny Seven & his 7 Sounds of Jazz; June 21, open jam with David Dow, Modesto Art Walk & After MoBand; June 22, Valley Jazz Company; June 23, Bourbon Street Blues Band; June 28, open jam with David Dow; June 29, Johnny Rocket and the Thrust; June 30, Patio-Fest. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ June 17
June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪ June 23
Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.
CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪ June 24
Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “BILLY BOY” ▪ June 15-21
When an angry teenager (Blake Jenner) discovers a close friend has been killed, grief jeopardizes his future. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE RIDER” ▪ June 15-21
Part documentary, part feature, director Chloe Zhao went to South Dakota to make a movie about Native American cowboys. She met former rodeo rider Brady Jandreau, retired due to a head injury and attempting to find purpose in his post-rodeo life. $8-$10.
SINGALONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Graffiti Summer screening of classic film. 4 p.m. $5.
WORLD CUP SOCCER MATCH: MEXICO VS. GERMANY ▪ June 17
Brunch catered by La Perla Tapatia ($20; limited to 250), complimentary Pan Dulce. 7 a.m. throughout the match. Match only $10.
FILM: “THEM” ▪ June 17
Modesto Film Society presents 1954 creature feature. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “REFORMED” ▪ June 22
Ethan Hawke stars as Reverend Ernst Toller, a middle aged parish pastor at a small town church. $8-$10.
MAN ON THE MOON ▪ June 22-24
Strut Performing Arts tribute to Michael Jackson in original musical theater production. 7 p.m. June 22-23, 2 p.m. June 24. $25.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Through-Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ June 15-July 29
Story of Belle, captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
"PRIDE AND PREJUDICE" ▪ June 22-23
Adapted from the Jane Austen novel. Hutton's Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. Tickets $10, $5 ages12 and under. Call for times. 209-848-1216.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪ Through July 1
Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: June 15, Larry the Cable Guy. Willow Creek Lounge: June 15, Audioboxx; June 16, Nick Moss Band; June 21, Burn Permit; June 22, Steel Breeze; June 23, Foreverland; June 28, Jermy Norris and the Dangerous Mood; June 29, Born on the Bayou; June 30, Busta Groove. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
DANCE
“A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” ▪ June 23
The Dance Factory performance benefits Memorial Hospital Foundation's Cancer Fund. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College auditorium, 435 College Ave. Adults $15, children $10. 209-523-1032.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪ June 16-17
Talent show Friday from 6-8 p.m. Saturday festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, and community resource information. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Free. 209-522-6902.
FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 17
Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Tony and the Tuff Times, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 21-24
Vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.
HEART AND SOULSTICE GATHERING ▪ June 22-25
Camping fest with workshops, music, visual arts, performing arts, healing arts and ceremonies, yoga, discussions, family village with games & activities, vendors and more. Calaveras County Fairgrounds 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $75-$345. heartandsoulsticegathering.com.
MODESTO BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 23
BluesBox Bayou Band, Bill Clifton's Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues, Voodoo Killer. Car and bike show. Age 21 and over event. 4-10 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $5. www.jbpresents.com.
HILMAR DAIRY FESTIVAL ▪ June 30
Entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks. 5-10 p.m. Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar. Free. hilmarchamber.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
PROSPECT THEATER FUNDRAISER ▪ June 24
Prospect Theater Project annual fundraiser with live and silent auctions, food by Paul Tremayne (Concetta) and local chef Chris Bonara, music and dancing to the Carolyn Sills Band. 6-9 p.m. Home of Dallas and Garrad Marsh. $65. 209-573-0504.
GRAFFITI SUMMER
A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪ Friday-Saturday through June
Classic cars, entertainers, Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats. 1404 G St.
VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays through June
Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.
SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Doors open at 3 p.m., film at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪ June 16
Classic cars, 1950s and ’60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.
BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪ June 16
25th annual classic car show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.
ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 24
Classic cars, custom hot rods, music. Food and beverages for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.
ODDS & ENDS
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ June 24-July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
TALENT
AUDITIONS ▪ June 20
Gaslight Community Conservatory auditioning ages 8 to 17 for “Cinderella.” 6 p.m. Production participation $25. info@denairgaslight.com or 209-664-9514.
Comments