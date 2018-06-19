Entertainment

Modesto Blues Fest returns, more entertainment across the region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

June 19, 2018 01:30 PM

BluesBox Bayou Band_CROPPEDmedres.jpg
BluesBox Bayou Band will play the Modesto Blues Festival on Saturday, June 23.
BluesBox Bayou Band

Modesto Blues Festival

The blues return to Modesto for this festival on Saturday featuring bands wailing both indoors and out. Check out the lineup of BluesBox Bayou Band, Bill Clifton's Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues and VooDoo Killer. There also will be a car and bike show at the age 21 and over event.

WHEN: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23

WHERE: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

CALL: 209-523-4000

AA MPA Grease 03.JPG
Left to right, Ambrosia Lobo is Rizzo, Pablo Hernandez is Kenickie, Isabella Marseline is Sandy and Jacob Holdaway stars as Danny in Modesto Performing Arts' production of "Grease" at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

"Grease" still the word

Modesto Performing Arts continues its Graffiti Summer spirit with a final weekend of its production of "Grease." The local theater company opened its 51st season with the rollicking musical, an ode to the 1950s rock 'n' roll, bobby socks and summer love.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

GUEST.JPG
Stefan Vanderhoof (MICHAEL McKEAN) and professional dog handler Scott Donlon (JOHN MICHAEL HIGGINS) with their Shih Tzus, Tyrone and Miss Agnes, in BEST IN SHOW.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Take your dog to the movies

It was such a success in April, the State Theatre in downtown Modesto is bringing back its take-your-furry-friend-to-a film opportunity. Patrons can have their dogs — one per person — join them as they watch "Best in Show" on the big screen. Dogs must be on a leash and non-aggressive to be admitted. While humans can order popcorn, pups will enjoy complimentary dog biscuits, available at the door.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Prospect fundraiser

The Carolyn Sills Combo headlines a fundraiser for Modesto's Prospect Theater Project. The swing and dance band provides the musical backdrop for the event, which also features food by Paul Tremayne (Concetta) and local chef Chris Bonara, as well as an auction.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $65

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

IMG_Lumber_Jubilee_4_1_QR53A136_L135122112.JPG
Competitors during a past year's Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee held in Tuolumne.
Modesto Bee

Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee

The logging industry in Tuolumne County gets its 68th annual celebration this weekend as the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns. There will be vendors, a carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, all ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday.

WHEN: 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 22; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 23; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne

ADMISSION: Free; charge for carnival attractions

CALL:209-352-4698.

Rods and customs

Graffiti Summer comes to an unofficial close with the 11th annual Rod & Custom Car Show, featuring classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Sunday.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 24

WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: 209-529-0366

  Comments  