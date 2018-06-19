Modesto Blues Fest returns, more entertainment across the region

Modesto Blues Festival
The blues return to Modesto for this festival on Saturday featuring bands wailing both indoors and out. Check out the lineup of BluesBox Bayou Band, Bill Clifton's Chicken Whiskey Band, Deja Blues and VooDoo Killer. There also will be a car and bike show at the age 21 and over event.
WHEN: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 23
WHERE: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
CALL: 209-523-4000
"Grease" still the word
Modesto Performing Arts continues its Graffiti Summer spirit with a final weekend of its production of "Grease." The local theater company opened its 51st season with the rollicking musical, an ode to the 1950s rock 'n' roll, bobby socks and summer love.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Take your dog to the movies
It was such a success in April, the State Theatre in downtown Modesto is bringing back its take-your-furry-friend-to-a film opportunity. Patrons can have their dogs — one per person — join them as they watch "Best in Show" on the big screen. Dogs must be on a leash and non-aggressive to be admitted. While humans can order popcorn, pups will enjoy complimentary dog biscuits, available at the door.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Prospect fundraiser
The Carolyn Sills Combo headlines a fundraiser for Modesto's Prospect Theater Project. The swing and dance band provides the musical backdrop for the event, which also features food by Paul Tremayne (Concetta) and local chef Chris Bonara, as well as an auction.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $65
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee
The logging industry in Tuolumne County gets its 68th annual celebration this weekend as the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee returns. There will be vendors, a carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, all ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday.
WHEN: 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 22; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 23; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne
ADMISSION: Free; charge for carnival attractions
CALL:209-352-4698.
Rods and customs
Graffiti Summer comes to an unofficial close with the 11th annual Rod & Custom Car Show, featuring classic cars, custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Sunday.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 24
WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: 209-529-0366
