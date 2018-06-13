Modesto native Jeremy Renner armed by CGI for his role in "Tag"

Modesto native Jeremy Renner stars in the new film "Tag," opening Friday, June 15, but his arms don't.
So how does that work? CGI, of course.
Renner broke both arms last year, just three days into filming the movie, while doing his own stunt work. So to give him working limbs for the rest of the film, his arms and their casts were replaced by CGI technology.
The action comedy also stars John Hamm, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Rashida Jones and Isla Fisher. Renner plays Jerry, the only one in a group of friends who has not been caught in an annual game of tag they've played since high school. After 30 years of playing, Jerry wants to retire, giving his friends one last chance to tag him.
While the CGI arms allowed them to keep filming, Renner said in a June 11 USA Today story that he'd prefer to not revisit the scene that led to his accident.
"After production, they said, 'Hey, do you want to actually see the fall?' And I’m like, 'Uh, no. I’m good'," he said in the USA Today story. "I have that attitude of you fall down seven times and you stand up eight. I don’t know about 20 feet seven times (laughs). It was just one time I had to do that."
Renner said that while the group of friends bonds over its annual tag game, his character's prowess actually distances him from the others.
"I love the idea of this guy just being uber-competitive and great at it, whether he’s more headstrong or athletic or whatever the heck it is," Renner told USA Today. "The irony is he distances himself from the gang, and the whole point of the game is to get together and love on each other. It became much more of a poignant thing."
The R-rated movie is based on a true story. "Tag" will play at Modesto region's cineplexes beginning Friday.
