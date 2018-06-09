Graffiti memories alive, well at annual parade: 'We used to all do this in high school'

Modesto's car culture was alive and roaring as the annual Graffiti Classic Car Parade took over the heart of the city.
More than 1,000 vehicles cruised through downtown Modesto and up McHenry Avenue Friday night. The parade is part of the city's monthlong Graffiti Summer celebration which pays homage to native son George Lucas' seminal film "American Graffiti." The North Modesto Kiwanis Club organizes the parade and accompanying American Graffiti Festival and Car Show which runs through the weekend.
"We love to reminisce about all the cars. We used to all do this in high school," said Modesto native Nancy Phipps who came with friends. "Modesto is just all about Graffiti and cruising."
Started in 2002, the Graffiti Parade was an effort to bring back a form of sanctioned cruising to the streets of Modesto. The practice has been part of teenage weekend nights in the valley since the 1950s. Lucas' film, released in 1973, was based on his own days cruising Modesto streets in the early 1960s.
The Graffiti Night tradition grew out of the film, with large scale cruises taking over the streets. But the practice became problematic as the crows swelled to over 100,000 and violence erupted. In 1993 the city banned cruising altogether.
People who grew up cruising in Modesto say having the parade allows them to relive those days and pass it to the younger generation. Modesto natives Felicia and Oscar Acosta said their son now takes part in car shows and events with his Chevy Impalas from 1964 and 1966.
"This is where it all started," Oscar Acosta said. "We just like seeing the young people take part and enjoying all these styles of cars."
Cars from 1979 and older were eligible for the parade and American Graffiti Car Show, which continues Saturday and Sunday at the Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. Admission is $10 per person, with kids 12 and under free.
Even for first-timer parade watchers, the event was a hit. Despite living in the valley for 20 years, retirees Waneta and Bob Hillard had never come to see the parade. They arrived around 10:30 a.m. for the 6:30 p.m. parade to stake out their spot. So was the wait worth it?
"Oh, yes, this is absolutely great," Waneta Hillard said, in between waving at passengers in the cars. "Everyone has been so friendly. We'll come back next year."
