The weekend's coming — here's what can keep you entertained in Modesto, Mother Lode

"Beast" of a show
Sierra Repertory Theatre brings "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" to its historic Columbia stage. The musical tells the story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she's captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Runs June 15-July 29
WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia
TICKETS: $32-$47
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
"Billy Boy"
The State Theatre brings the feature film "Billy Boy" to its big screen, a feature produced and championed by Emmy Award-winning casting director and Modesto native Robert Ulrich. The film stars Blake Jenner as an angry teenager whose grief after discovering a close friend has been killed jeopardizes his future.
WHEN: Runs various times through June 21
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS:$8-$10
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Juneteenth
This annual celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday evening. Then, on Saturday, a festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation from slavery in Texas in 1865.
WHEN: Talent show 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 15; festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-522-6902.
Graffiti fun
The Fruit Yard gets Back to Graffiti with its 25th annual Classic Car Show. The Graffiti Summer event features plenty of old-school cars, live music, vendors and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd.
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-577-3093
Sing to the music
The State Theatre gets into the Graffiti Summer spirit as well this week by offering patrons a chance to sing along with one of the most popular musical films, "Grease." The nostalgic ode to bobby sox and hot rods stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Strike up MoBand
Take a picnic spread and relax on your blankets as you enjoy the annual sounds of Modesto summers, courtesy of MoBand. This week's concert in the park features the musical theme "Shake it Up."
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21
WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
