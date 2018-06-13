Jake Delaney as Lumiere in Sierra Repertory's "Disney's Beauty and the Beast."
The weekend's coming — here's what can keep you entertained in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

June 13, 2018 04:57 PM

"Beast" of a show

Sierra Repertory Theatre brings "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" to its historic Columbia stage. The musical tells the story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she's captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Runs June 15-July 29

WHERE: Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org



billy boy3.JPG
"Billy Boy" will play at the State Theatre in Modesto beginning June 15.

"Billy Boy"

The State Theatre brings the feature film "Billy Boy" to its big screen, a feature produced and championed by Emmy Award-winning casting director and Modesto native Robert Ulrich. The film stars Blake Jenner as an angry teenager whose grief after discovering a close friend has been killed jeopardizes his future.

WHEN: Runs various times through June 21

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS:$8-$10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

EF Juneteenth 1.JPG
A gathering of families, friends and fellow community members at a past year's Juneteenth celebration.
Modesto Bee

Juneteenth

This annual celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday evening. Then, on Saturday, a festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits and community resource information. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation from slavery in Texas in 1865.

WHEN: Talent show 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 15; festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16

WHERE: King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-522-6902.

IMG_BA_Fruit_Yard_Graffi_3_1_J8DPV4BS_L394749278.JPG
Classic cars on display at a past year's Back to Graffiti at the Fruit Yard festival.
Modesto Bee

Graffiti fun

The Fruit Yard gets Back to Graffiti with its 25th annual Classic Car Show. The Graffiti Summer event features plenty of old-school cars, live music, vendors and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 16

WHERE: The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd.

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-577-3093

IMG_GreaseStillKSC5142.j_1_1_BN1FHKPB.JPG
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta star in 'Grease.'
Paramount Pictures

Sing to the music

The State Theatre gets into the Graffiti Summer spirit as well this week by offering patrons a chance to sing along with one of the most popular musical films, "Grease." The nostalgic ode to bobby sox and hot rods stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

AA MoBand09 (2).JPG
Opening night concert of the 2016 MoBand at the Mancini Bowl in Modesto's Graceada Park.
Modesto Bee

Strike up MoBand

Take a picnic spread and relax on your blankets as you enjoy the annual sounds of Modesto summers, courtesy of MoBand. This week's concert in the park features the musical theme "Shake it Up."

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21

WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

