Entertainment

What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

June 06, 2018 04:50 PM

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

THE NAME GAME ▪  Through June 9

5678 Dance Studio. 6:30 p.m. June 7, 1 p.m. June 9.

FRANKIE AVALON ▪  June 10

Music performer. 3 p.m. $$39-$79.

A ROOTIN’ TOOTIN’ REVUE ▪  June 16

Dance Academy production. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.

“GREASE” ▪  June 16-24

Modesto Performing Arts presents musical. 7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$35.

“JERSEY BOYS” ▪  June 22-24

Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.

www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪  Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM ▪  Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪  Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪  Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪  Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪  Through Sept. 28

Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.

MOBAND ▪  Through July 12

Annual concerts in the park: June 14, 78s and 45s; June 21, Shake it Up; June 28, USA Fever; July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One's For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.

STEALIN’ CHICAGO AND AJA VU ▪  June 9

Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org

TONY FREITAS AND CLOVIS KING ▪  June 9

Present different faces of Elvis in concert. Food available for purchase 7 p.m. Eagle Hall, 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $15 advance, $20 door. 209-602-9134.

MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪  June 17

June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.

CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪  June 23

Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.

CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪  June 24

Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.

NATIVE ▪  July 7

Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD” ▪  Through June 14

Documentary. $8-$10.

FILM: “2036 ORIGIN UNKNOWN” ▪  June 8

The first manned mission to Mars ends in a deadly crash. $8-$10.

UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪  June 8

Tribe of the Red Horse, a Neil Young tribute, and The Milk House Boys. All Proceeds will benefit Hope Haven West. 7 p.m. $25.

“BREAK IT DOWN” ▪  June 10

Luv 2 Dance production. 2 p.m. $12.

FILM: “FARGO” ▪  June 13

Bleak murder mystery written by the Coen brothers. $8-$10.

FILM: “BILLY BOY” ▪  June 15-21

When an angry teenager (Blake Jenner) discovers a close friend has been killed, grief jeopardizes his future. $8-$10.

SINGALONG “GREASE” ▪  June 16

Graffiti Summer screening of classic film. 4 p.m. $5.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪  June 8-Aug. 4

Children’s stage productions. June 8-9, “The Snow White Musicapalooza!”; June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.

“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪  June 15-July 29

Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪  209-777-0129

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪  209-572-2341

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪  209-918-6627

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪  209-529-3369

Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪  209-522-0935

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪  209-526-6000

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪  209-529-9303

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪  209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪  209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪  209-577-5366

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪ 

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪  209-549-9413

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪  209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪  209-525-5130

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪  209-574-0681

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪  209-572-2990

June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪  209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪  Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪  Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.

www.turlockukejamz.org.

“ART QUILTS” ▪  Through May 27

Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.

FARMS & FIELDS ▪  Through July 29

Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.

FAMILY FRIDAY: LET’S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪  June 1

Opening reception for Ready, Set, Show! Children’s Art Exhibit with refreshments and activities. 7 p.m. Free.

“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪  Through July 1

Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.

www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

CHICKEN RANCH ▪  800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪  877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪  800-822-9466

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪  888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

CACHE CREEK ▪  800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪  877-747-8777

Concert series: June 15, Larry the Cable Guy; Sept. 9, RBRM, made up of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins, formerly of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. Willow Creek Lounge: June 8, Nate Botsford; June 9, Dee Dee and Company. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪  866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

DANCE

“A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” ▪  June 23

The Dance Factory performance benefits Memorial Hospital Foundation's Cancer Fund. Guest performers include Chelsea Foy, MJC dance professor Maggie Sniffen and longtime area performer Betty Bilson. The 2017 dance winners from Modesto's Valley Talent Project also will perform. Modesto Junior College auditorium, 435 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $10. 209-523-1032.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

MERCED COUNTY FAIR ▪  Through June 10

Auto racing, livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include John Chesnutt, Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk, Sheila E., Moonshine Bandits and a Selena tribute artist. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $9, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under; parking $5. mercedcountyfair.com.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪  June 16-17

This celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Saturday festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, and community resource information. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Free. 209-522-6902.

FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪  June 17

Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Tony and the Tuff Times, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.

TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪  June 21-24

Vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.

FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪  First Sundays

Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.

VFW DINNER ▪  Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪  Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪  Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪  First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪  Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪  Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪  Saturdays

Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.

FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪  Ongoing

Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.

FOE BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT ▪  Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪  Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪  Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.

www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪  Sundays

8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪  Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Aug. 30

5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.

PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Sept. 26

Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.

CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪  Through Sept. 27

Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through Oct. 14

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪  Through December

More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

RIVER VINTAGE FAIR ▪  June 9

Tuolumne River Lodge shopping and lunch event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2429 River Road, Modesto.

GRAFFITI SUMMER

A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪  Friday-Saturday through June

Classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. 1404 G St.

VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪  Wednesdays through June

Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.

CLASSIC CAR PARADE ▪  June 8

Official North Modesto Kiwanis event rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.

AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAR SHOW & FESTIVAL ▪  June 9-10

North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. www.americangraffitifestival.com.

GRAFFITI SUMMER CONCERT ▪  June 10

Frankie Avalon, former teen heartthrob with career that’s spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. www.galloarts.org.

SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪  June 16

Doors open at 3 p.m., film at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.

MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪  June 16

Classic cars, 1950s and ’60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.

BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪  June 16

Features 25th annual Back to Graffiti Classic Car Show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.

ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪  June 24

The 11th annual event features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪  Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪  Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION ▪  Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪  Ongoing

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪  Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.

SWEAT FITNESS ▪  Ongoing

Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.

www.centenarychurch.net.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪  Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪  Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪  Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪  Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

THE JOB CIRCLE ▪  Ongoing

Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪  Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪  Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES ▪  Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪  Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE ▪  Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪  Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪  Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪  Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪  Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪  Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪  Ongoing

Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.

ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪  Through July 21

Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.

ALL-CHURCH SALE ▪  June 9

7a.m. to 3 p.m., Centenary Church, McHenry between Norwegian and Tokay avenues, Modesto. 209-402-8390.

GIRL DOLL PARTY ▪  June 9

10 a.m. McHenry Mansion Gift Shop/Visitors Center, 924 15th St, Modesto. Reservations required. 209-549-0428

ODD FELLOWS CRAFT FAIR ▪  June 9

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. 209-604-4444.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪  June 9

Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.

MOTHER LODE SPINNERS AND WEAVERS GUILD ▪  June 12

10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪  Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪  Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪  Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪  Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪  Sundays

Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪  Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪  Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪  Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪  Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪  Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪  Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪  Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

AUDITIONS ▪  June 20

Gaslight Community Conservatory in Denair is auditioning youth ages 8 to 17 for its children’s production of “Cinderella.” Auditions, at 6 p.m., are free. Rehearsals are July 9-12 and July 23 through Aug. 2. Performances are Aug. 3-5. $25. 209-664-9514.

