What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE NAME GAME ▪ Through June 9
5678 Dance Studio. 6:30 p.m. June 7, 1 p.m. June 9.
FRANKIE AVALON ▪ June 10
Music performer. 3 p.m. $$39-$79.
A ROOTIN’ TOOTIN’ REVUE ▪ June 16
Dance Academy production. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.
“GREASE” ▪ June 16-24
Modesto Performing Arts presents musical. 7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$35.
“JERSEY BOYS” ▪ June 22-24
Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MOBAND ▪ Through July 12
Annual concerts in the park: June 14, 78s and 45s; June 21, Shake it Up; June 28, USA Fever; July 5, Holiday Leftovers; July 12, This One's For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.
STEALIN’ CHICAGO AND AJA VU ▪ June 9
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
TONY FREITAS AND CLOVIS KING ▪ June 9
Present different faces of Elvis in concert. Food available for purchase 7 p.m. Eagle Hall, 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $15 advance, $20 door. 209-602-9134.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ June 17
June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪ June 23
Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.
CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪ June 24
Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.
NATIVE ▪ July 7
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD” ▪ Through June 14
Documentary. $8-$10.
FILM: “2036 ORIGIN UNKNOWN” ▪ June 8
The first manned mission to Mars ends in a deadly crash. $8-$10.
UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ June 8
Tribe of the Red Horse, a Neil Young tribute, and The Milk House Boys. All Proceeds will benefit Hope Haven West. 7 p.m. $25.
“BREAK IT DOWN” ▪ June 10
Luv 2 Dance production. 2 p.m. $12.
FILM: “FARGO” ▪ June 13
Bleak murder mystery written by the Coen brothers. $8-$10.
FILM: “BILLY BOY” ▪ June 15-21
When an angry teenager (Blake Jenner) discovers a close friend has been killed, grief jeopardizes his future. $8-$10.
SINGALONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Graffiti Summer screening of classic film. 4 p.m. $5.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ June 8-Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. June 8-9, “The Snow White Musicapalooza!”; June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ June 15-July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; through July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
FAMILY FRIDAY: LET’S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪ June 1
Opening reception for Ready, Set, Show! Children’s Art Exhibit with refreshments and activities. 7 p.m. Free.
“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪ Through July 1
Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: June 15, Larry the Cable Guy; Sept. 9, RBRM, made up of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins, formerly of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. Willow Creek Lounge: June 8, Nate Botsford; June 9, Dee Dee and Company. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
DANCE
“A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES” ▪ June 23
The Dance Factory performance benefits Memorial Hospital Foundation's Cancer Fund. Guest performers include Chelsea Foy, MJC dance professor Maggie Sniffen and longtime area performer Betty Bilson. The 2017 dance winners from Modesto's Valley Talent Project also will perform. Modesto Junior College auditorium, 435 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $10. 209-523-1032.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MERCED COUNTY FAIR ▪ Through June 10
Auto racing, livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include John Chesnutt, Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk, Sheila E., Moonshine Bandits and a Selena tribute artist. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $9, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under; parking $5. mercedcountyfair.com.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪ June 16-17
This celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Saturday festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, and community resource information. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Free. 209-522-6902.
FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 17
Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Tony and the Tuff Times, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.
TUOLUMNE LUMBER JUBILEE ▪ June 21-24
Vendors, carnival, parade, games, music, arm wrestling, logging contests and more, ending with a tug-of-war contest on Sunday. 5-10 p.m. June 22, 3-11 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26. Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne. Free; charge for carnival attractions. 209-352-4698.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
RIVER VINTAGE FAIR ▪ June 9
Tuolumne River Lodge shopping and lunch event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2429 River Road, Modesto.
GRAFFITI SUMMER
A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪ Friday-Saturday through June
Classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. 1404 G St.
VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays through June
Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.
CLASSIC CAR PARADE ▪ June 8
Official North Modesto Kiwanis event rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.
AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAR SHOW & FESTIVAL ▪ June 9-10
North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. www.americangraffitifestival.com.
GRAFFITI SUMMER CONCERT ▪ June 10
Frankie Avalon, former teen heartthrob with career that’s spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. www.galloarts.org.
SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Doors open at 3 p.m., film at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪ June 16
Classic cars, 1950s and ’60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.
BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪ June 16
Features 25th annual Back to Graffiti Classic Car Show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.
ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 24
The 11th annual event features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ Through July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
ALL-CHURCH SALE ▪ June 9
7a.m. to 3 p.m., Centenary Church, McHenry between Norwegian and Tokay avenues, Modesto. 209-402-8390.
GIRL DOLL PARTY ▪ June 9
10 a.m. McHenry Mansion Gift Shop/Visitors Center, 924 15th St, Modesto. Reservations required. 209-549-0428
ODD FELLOWS CRAFT FAIR ▪ June 9
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. 209-604-4444.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ June 9
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER LODE SPINNERS AND WEAVERS GUILD ▪ June 12
10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, in Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
AUDITIONS ▪ June 20
Gaslight Community Conservatory in Denair is auditioning youth ages 8 to 17 for its children’s production of “Cinderella.” Auditions, at 6 p.m., are free. Rehearsals are July 9-12 and July 23 through Aug. 2. Performances are Aug. 3-5. $25. 209-664-9514.
