What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
RODNEY ATKINS ▪ May 26
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
BEETHOVEN MEETS GRAFFITI ▪ June 1-2
Modesto Symphony Orchestra. The first half of the program will feature three original works from three local composers commissioned for the Graffiti Festival with performance by Central West Ballet. 8 p.m. $37-$92.
WELCOME ABOARD THE PHDAEXPRESS ▪ June 3
Dance Recital. 11:30 a.m. $17-$25.
YANNI ▪ June 4
Performer and composer. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.
THE NAME GAME ▪ June 7-9
5678 Dance Studio. 6:30 p.m. June 7, 1 p.m. June 9.
FRANKIE AVALON ▪ June 10
Music performer. 3 p.m. $39-$79.
A ROOTIN’ TOOTIN’ REVUE ▪ June 16
Dance Academy production. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $17-$37.
“GREASE” ▪ June 16-24
Modesto Performing Arts presents musical. 7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $19-$35.
“JERSEY BOYS” ▪ June 22-24
Grammy and Olivier award-winning musical. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $29-$89.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road✔, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 7
May 25, Valley Jazz Company; May 26, Bourbon Street Blues Band; May 31, open jam with David Dow; June 1, DB Project & GK Music Fundraiser; June 2, Tony and the Tuff Times; June 7, open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC MONDAYS IN MEMORIAL PARK ▪ Through June 6
All shows at 7 p.m. May 21, The Rhythm Blenders; June 4, The Beatles Project; June 11, Mike Hammer and the Nails; June 18, The Danny Guizar Band; June 25, Fade 2 Blu. Livingston Memorial Park. Free.
ZYDECO DANCE PARTY ▪ May 26
BluesBox Bayou Band, dance lesson with Ted Sherrod. 7 p.m. Eagles Hall Modesto 126 Camellia Way. $10 cover. 209-526-3096.
STEALIN' CHICAGO AND AJA VU ▪ June 9
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
TONY FREITAS AND CLOVIS KING ▪ June 9
Present different faces of Elvis in concert. Food available for purchase 7 p.m. Eagle Hall, 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $15 advance, $20 door. 209-602-9134.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ June 17
June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
CALIFORNIA AUDIO ROOTS PROJECT ▪ June 23
Project showcase. 2-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Library, Modesto. Free. www.modestosound.org.
CAROLYN SILLS COMBO ▪ June 24
Fundraiser for Prospect Theater features swing and dance band with auction, food and more. 6-9 p.m. Home of Garrad and Dallas Marsh, 3124 Esta Ave., Modesto. $65. prospecttheaterproject.org.
NATIVE ▪ July 7
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
ABBACADABRA ▪ Aug. 4
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
SLIM MAN ▪ Sept. 1
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
ROY ORBISON RETURNS ▪ May 25
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $$35-$55.
THE OLATE DOGS ▪ May 27
America’s Got Talent winners; dogs do stunts and tricks. 2 p.m. $25-$35.
FLY FILM FISHING TOUR ▪ May 30
Stanislaus Fly Fishers and Rivers of Recovery. 6:30 p.m. $10.
PAULA POUNDSTONE ▪ May 31
Comedian. 8 p.m. $45-$55.
FILM: “ALL SUMMERS END” ▪ June 1
A teenager tries to deal with his guilty conscience after his role in a prank that causes a death. $8-$10.
FILM: “POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD” ▪ June 1
Documentary. $8-$10.
FILM: “AMERICAN GRAFFITI” ▪ June 2
Classic film. 3 p.m. $8-$10.
FILM: “RUDO Y CURSI” ▪ June 3
Two dim-witted brothers have dreams of making it big. $8-$10.
FILM: “TO A MORE PERFECT UNION: U.S. V WINDSOR” ▪ June 7
Documentary that tells a story of love, marriage and a fight for equality. 7 p.m. $10.
FILM: “2036 ORIGIN UNKNOWN” ▪ June 8
The first manned mission to Mars ends in a deadly crash. $8-$10.
UNCLE LONNY’S BIRTHDAY BASH ▪ June 8
Tribe of Red Horses, Neil Young tribute. 7 p.m. $25.
“BREAK IT DOWN” ▪ June 10
Luv 2 Dance production. 2 p.m. $12.
FILM: “FARGO” ▪ June 13
Bleak murder mystery written by the Coen brothers. $8-$10.
FILM: “BILLY BOY” ▪ June 15-21
When an angry teenager (Blake Jenner) discovers a close friend has been killed, grief jeopardizes his future. $8-$10.
SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Graffiti Summer screening of classic film. 4 p.m. $5.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ June 8-Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. June 8-9, “The Snow White Musicapalooza!”; June 22-23, “Pride and Prejudice”; July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through June 1, Graduating Seniors Exhibition. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 1, “En Plein Aire” painting show and “Tridimensionnel Open Exposition” 3-D show. June 5-July 6, “Seeds of Identity: 31 Foods Mexico Gave the World; June 5-July 6, CCAA Member Show: Summer Splash; June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto. www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
June 21, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
FAMILY FRIDAY: LET’S GO TO THE ART SHOW ▪ June 1
Opening reception for Ready, Set, Show! Children’s Art Exhibit with refreshments and activities. 7 p.m. Free.
“READY, SET, SHOW!” ▪ June 1-July 1
Youth in grades K-12 (ages 5-18) present their creative work. $5.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: May 25, Justin Moore; June 15, Larry the Cable Guy. Willow Creek Lounge: May 25, Lydia Pence and Cold Blood; May 26, Jukebox; May 31, Guy Dossi Band; June 1, The Young Dubliners; June 2, Superbad; June 7, Chains Required; June 8, Nate Botsford; June 9, Dee Dee and Company. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MARIPOSA ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ May 26
Artists present a variety of wares while winemakers offer a taste of the region. Food and entertainment also planned. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mariposa County Courthouse lawn, 5088 Bullion St., Mariposa. www.mariposarotary.org.
SPRING PEDDLERS FAIRE ▪ May 26-27
Stroll through the Mother Lode community of Arnold where you’ll find antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, food, vintage jewelry and more. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Free. Downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
PICK AND GATHER FESTIVAL AND MERCED RIVER FAIR ▪ May 26-28
Annual organic farm festival and river fair. River fair on Saturday. Pick and Gather activities include live music, storytelling, food and more. 10 a.m. to dark Saturday; 8 a.m. to dark Sunday, $10 general, $5 children and seniors; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, $5 general, $2 children and seniors. River Dance Farms, 12230 Livingston Cressey Road, Livingston. riverdancefarms.com.
PATTERSON APRICOT FIESTA ▪ June 1-3
48th annual celebration with an antique farm equipment show, downtown vendors, food booths, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, kids games, historical displays and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Patterson. www.apricotfiesta.com.
ROYAL FLUSH CRAPPER DERBY & CRAFT FAIRE ▪ June 2
Fifth annual event from Twain Harte Rotary. Parade at 9 a.m. with outhouse races beginning at 11 a.m. A craft fair with food, music, beer and wine, children’s games. Event runs all day at Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Free. www.mymotherlode.com.
MERCED COUNTY FAIR ▪ June 6-10
Auto racing, livestock exhibits, grandstand events, carnival games, rides and food. Concert artists include John Chesnutt, Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk, Sheila E., Moonshine Bandits and a Selena tribute artist. 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. $9, $5 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under; parking $5. mercedcountyfair.com.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ▪ June 16-17
This celebration of African-American history begins with a talent show on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Saturday festival includes speakers, entertainment, activities for children, food, bands, DJs, vendors, gospel singers, cultural performances, educational exhibits, and community resource information. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday King-Kennedy Memorial Center at Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Free. 209-522-6902.
FATHER’S DAY BBQ AND BLUES FESTIVAL ▪ June 17
Music from Jeramy Norris & The Dangerous Mood, Tony and the Tuff Times, the Marc Chauvette Band. Food and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. George Hotel, 16104 Main St., Volcano. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at the door. www.stgeorgevolcano.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ May 31-Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
RIVER VINTAGE FAIR ▪ June 9
Tuolumne River Lodge shopping and lunch event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2429 River Road, Modesto.
GRAFFITI SUMMER
A&W DRIVE-IN EVENTS ▪ Friday-Saturday through June
Classic cars, entertainers, a Hula Hoop contest, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. 1404 G St.
VELVET CREAMERY CAR SHOWS ▪ Wednesdays through June
Classic car show, activities, raffles and more. 2204 McHenry Ave.
“BEETHOVEN MEETS GRAFFITI” ▪ June 1-2
Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s presentation will feature three original works from local composers created as musical expressions of Graffiti Summer. The pieces also will feature original choreography from Central West Ballet. 8 p.m. both nights. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. 209-338-2100 or www.galloarts.org.
“AMERICAN GRAFFITI” ▪ June 2
Screening of George Lucas’ coming-of-age film. Doors open at 3 p.m., movie starts at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
GRAFFITI CLASSIC CAR SHOW ▪ June 3
Modesto Area Street Rod Association’s 13th annual event at the McHenry Village Shopping Center. Show time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a DJ playing oldies, raffle drawings and awards. Free admission for spectators. www.modestoareastreetrod.com.
MID-VALLEY CHEVY CLUB SHOWS ▪ June 4-7
At different locations from 5-8 p.m. each night. Monday, June 4 at American Chevrolet, 4742 McHenry Ave.; Tuesday, June 5, Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road; Wednesday, June 6, downtown Modesto, Tenth Street Plaza; Thursday, June 7, Cool Hand Luke’s, 2505 Patterson Road, Riverbank. Free. www.midvalleychevy.com
HISTORIC GRAFFITI WALK OF FAME ▪ June 6
Local celebrities will be inducted during a presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown, followed by live music from the Third Party Band.
CLASSIC CAR PARADE ▪ June 8
Official North Modesto Kiwanis event rolls through downtown to McHenry Avenue, then to Orangeburg Avenue and back to downtown. The parade features thousands of classic cars, hot rods and street rods beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, listen to live music at Tenth Street Plaza including a Buddy Holly tribute from 9-11 p.m.
AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAR SHOW & FESTIVAL ▪ June 9-10
North Modesto Kiwanis club hosts its 20th annual event featuring classic cars, hundreds of food and vendor booths with live music throughout each day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd. $10, free age 12 and under. www.americangraffitifestival.com.
GRAFFITI SUMMER CONCERT ▪ June 10
Frankie Avalon, former teen heartthrob with career that’s spanned three generations in music, television and movies with hits that include “Venus,” “Why” and "De De Dinah." 3 p.m. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. www.galloarts.org.
SING-A-LONG “GREASE” ▪ June 16
Doors open at 3 p.m., film at 4 p.m. State Theatre, 1307 J St. $5. www.thestate.org.
MODESTO NUTS GRAFFITI NIGHT ▪ June 16
Classic cars, 1950s and ’60s music, root beer floats and contests as the team takes on the Stockton Ports. Game time 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the final out. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive. www.modestonuts.com.
BACK TO GRAFFITI ▪ June 16
Features 25th annual Back to Graffiti Classic Car Show with raffle prizes, music, vendors and more. 9 a.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Free. 209-577-3093.
ROD & CUSTOM CAR SHOW ▪ June 24
The 11th annual event features classic cars and custom hot rods and music. Food and beverages will available for purchase, including a breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Car show starts at 9 a.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way. Free. 209-529-0366.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868. www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655. www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND CRUISE NIGHT CAR SHOW ▪ May 25
Central Valley Knights Car Club annual event with cars, trucks, motorcycles, food, music. 4-9 p.m. Regal Theater, 3969 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $20. 209-471-6745 or 209-632-1252.
OVER DRIVE SUMMER BASH ▪ May 26
Drift exhibition and car show, music, more. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 11th and K streets. $30-$40. 408-762-9398.
HOLLYWOOD BASH ▪ May 26
MoPride Rainbow Prom for ages 14-20. 8-11:30 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza. $15.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY ▪ May 29
Speakers will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel and Cecilia Gaerlan. The 191st Army Band of the Wild West performs; Steve Trapp will re-enact “Table Set for One,” with the Presentation of Colors by the California National Guard, a wreath ceremony and white dove release. 1 p.m. Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson. Free. 209-883-0411
ANIME-COMIC CONS ▪ June 3-July 21
Family friendly events with cosplayers and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3, Clarion Hotel, Modesto; June 24, FDES Hall, Patterson; July 21, The Emory, Manteca. $5 advance, $7 door. 209-667-8214.
SPRING TABLE VIEWING ▪ June 6-7
Modesto Garden Club event with more than 30 tables decorated in spring themes from whimsical to elegant. Lunch June 7 only. 1-7 p.m. June 6, $10. 10:30 a.m. June 7 with lunch at noon, $35 reserved only. Del Rio Country Club, 901 Stewart Road. 209-523-1420 or modestogardenclub.org.
ODD FELLOWS CRAFT FAIR ▪ June 9
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. 209-604-4444.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ART SHOW ENTRIES ▪ Through May 27
For the annual Carnegie Art Showcase this summer at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. All media accepted. Contact the Carnegie office, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761.
TALENT CALL ▪ Through May 29
Last call for young actors. Hutton's Hamlet two-week summer theater workshops in Oakdale for ages 7-18. 209-848-1216.
AUDITIONS ▪ June 3-4
West Side Players holding auditions for the upcoming murder mystery Noir Comedy "Kill Me, Deadly." Roles for six women and nine men, age 18 years and over. 5 p.m. June 3, 7 p.m. June 4. West Side Theatre,1331 Main St., Newman.
