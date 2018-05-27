Can sanctioned drift events stop illegal sideshows? New Modesto festival hopes so

SHARE COPY LINK Over Drive Summer Bash in downtown Modesto brings drift racing to the valley. The event featured sanctioned drifting demos, a car show and DJs spinning EDM. Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland aalfaro@modbee.com

Over Drive Summer Bash in downtown Modesto brings drift racing to the valley. The event featured sanctioned drifting demos, a car show and DJs spinning EDM. Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland aalfaro@modbee.com