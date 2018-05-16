Rodney Atkins pulling into Gallo Center; more on the Modesto arts scene

Rodney Atkins brings his country sound to the Gallo Center for the Arts on Saturday, May 26.
Atkins showed up on the country music scene in 1997, but hit it big in 2003 when “Honesty (Write Me a List)” climbed to No. 4 on the charts.
Today, Atkins has released four albums, selling more than 10 million. He's also scored six No. 1 hits: “Take A Back Road,” “Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy),” “It’s America,” “Watching You,” “These Are My People” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before The Devil Even Knows).”
Atkins plays at 7:30 p.m. on May 26 at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto. Tickets are $29-$69. For more see www.galloarts.org.
Olate Dogs return
Puppy love returns to the State Theatre on Sunday, May 25.
Winners of "America’s Got Talent," Olate Dogs is a show full of puppies with fascinating tricks, along with their human leaders, Richard and Nicholas Olate.
The family friendly show includes comedy, slapstick and acrobatics, music, original film and dog tricks in a blend that has met with standing ovations.
The show, which also played the State in 2015, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the downtown Modesto venue, 1307 J St. Tickets are $25-$35. See www.thestate.org.
Rykert Trio on the move
The Rykert Trio has a new CD and a series of concerts planned for the next several months throughout the West Coast.
The group — made up of dad Joe Rykert and his adult children Joseph Rykert and Noel Rykert LaRosa — just released its second CD, “Sometimes it takes a Mountain.” The trio has about 30 concerts scheduled for this year throughout California, Oregon and Washington.
Local audiences also can see the group with two shows planned churches in the region: On May 20, the group will perform its title song off the new CD at the 9 a.m. service and offer a full concert at 11 a.m. at Big Valley Grace Church in Modesto. On June 17, the trio sings at 6 p.m. with the Herb Henry Family Singers at the North Modesto Church of God in Modesto.
The group was formed shortly after the senior Rykert, who has been a frequent performer with Townsend Opera and Modesto performing arts, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015. He had promised to sing for service at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, but the show came three days after his first chemo treatment.
Not knowing if he’d be able sing, Rykert asked his children to back him up for the show.
Now that the disease is in remission, the trio has continued on, he said in a press release.
