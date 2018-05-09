What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES ▪ May 11
Modesto Symphony Orchestra celebrates John Williams. 8 p.m. $37-$92.
MYSO FINALE CONCERT ▪ May 12
Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra. 2 p.m. $5-$10
1940s BATTLE OF THE BIG BANDS ▪ May 13
Sounds of Glenn Miller & Tommy Dorsey compete. 2 and 6 p.m. $49-$59.
AUDRA MCDONALD ▪ May 13
Singer and actress. 4 p.m. $49-$99.
MAKS, VAL & PETA LIVE ▪ May 15
From “Dancing with the Stars,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd perform. 7:30 p.m. $59-$79.
THE FUN SHOW WITH CAT & NAT ▪ May 16
Comedic mom duo. 8 p.m. $29-$59.
CELTIC WOMAN ▪ May 19
Celebrates Ireland's musical and cultural heritage. 7:30 p.m. $39-$99.
PAVLO IN CONCERT ▪ May 19
Storytelling and music. 8 p.m. $40.
TALENTO VIVO EN EL VALLE 2018 ▪ May 20
Talent showcase featuring the valley's top Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi/Ranchera performers. 2 p.m. $12-$30.
RODNEY ATKINS ▪ May 26
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
May 20, Martin Martinez Swing Band; June 17, Thrown Together Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through May 17
May 11, Patty Castillo Davis & Tim Allen; May 12, Bill Clifton’s Chicken and Whiskey band; May 14, Blue Monday; May 17, open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus. 4 p.m. Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, Mokelumne Hill.
MUSIC MONDAYS IN MEMORIAL PARK ▪ May 14-June 6
All shows at 7 p.m. except May 14 at 6:45 p.m. May 14, Livingston Middle School and High School bands; May 21, The Rhythm Blenders; June 4, The Beatles Project; June 11, Mike Hammer and the Nails; June 18, The Danny Guizar Band; June 25, Fade 2 Blu. Livingston Memorial Park. Free.
TURLOCK COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR ▪ May 20
A group of 50-60 singers hold fourth season finale concert featuring African-American gospel music. 6 p.m. Turlock Covenant Church, 316 S Laurel St. Free. 209-667-1191.
ST. JAMES CONCERT SERIES ▪ May 20
“The Lyric in Art Song and Poetry.” 3 p.m. The Church of the 49ers in Columbia. $6-$15. sjconcertseries.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “LEAN ON PETE” ▪ May 11
When 15-year-old Charley Thompson and his single father Ray move to Portland, Oregon, Charley is able to find acceptance and camaraderie at a local racetrack. $8-$10.
FILM: “OH, LUCY!” ▪ May 11
Setsuko is a lonely woman living a meaningless life in Tokyo. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE S WORD: ONE WORD. MANY LIVES” ▪ May 14
Documentary on suicide co-sponsored by Stanislaus County Suicide Prevention Advisory Board, MHSA Innovation Project, Stanislaus County Office of Education Prevention Programs, and Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program. 5:30 p.m. Free.
FILM: “FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH” ▪ May 16
Starring Sean Penn as relaxed surfer dude Jeff Spicoli, an inside look at life in a Southern California public high school. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “RGB” ▪ May 18
Documentary exploring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and career. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE RIDER” ▪ May 18
A once-rising star of the rodeo circuit who is warned that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. $8-$10.
THE WORLD OF LAUGHS COMEDY JAM ▪ May 18
Jeff Garcia, Dane Madden, Insane Wayne and openers Nick Larson, Dave Garret, MC Messy Marv. Hosted by Lucas Kwin. 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. $25-$35.
FILM: “IN A LONELY PLACE” ▪ May 20
Modesto Film Society screens classic. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“FOUR SEASONS” ▪ Through May 19
Four original one acts written and directed by Michael Lynch. 7 p.m. Modesto Junior College Cabaret West. $9-$11. mjc.tix.com
“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” ▪ Through May 20
Sierra Repertory Theatre stages Shakespeare classic. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays. East Sonora Theatre. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org
“REALLY REALLY” ▪ Through May 20
Center Stage Conservatory production of comedic tragedy. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“CLYBOURNE PARK” ▪ Through May 22
Prospect Theater stages Pulitzer-winning play. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. www.prospectheaterproject.org
“SNOW WHITE” ▪ May 11-13
Starmites Youth Performing Arts. 7 p.m. May 11-12, 2 p.m. May 13. Gaslight Theatre, 3908 N. Gratton Road, Denair. $5-$8. www.denairgaslight.com.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through June 1, Graduating Seniors Exhibition. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 1, “En Plein Aire” painting show and “Tridimensionnel Open Exposition” 3-D show. May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
Through May 17, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
May 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE ▪ 209-581-8619
April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
SIP & SHOP ▪ May 13
Local artists and crafters sell their item; complimentary beverages. Coincides with the Studio Art Quilts Gallery Talk.
STUDIO ART QUILTS GALLERY TALK ▪ May 13
Studio Arts Quilts Associates members Geri Patterson-Kutras, Lin Schiffner, Cathie Hoover and Jen Landau discuss their work. 2-3 p.m.
ARRANGING JAZZ ▪ May 16
The Stan State Jazz Ensemble and Combos perform. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ May 20
Awards will be presented by the current president of the National League of American Pen Women Modesto chapter. The reading will feature the winning poems. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: May 25, Justin Moore; June 15, Larry the Cable Guy. Willow Creek Lounge: May 11, Rockin’ Down the Highway; May 12, The Fresh Makers; May 17, Stompbox. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
FAMILY CYCLING FESTIVAL ▪ May 12
Downtown Modesto’s cycling fest features free children’s bike helmets, bounce houses, rock climbing, vendor booths, BMX bike demos, races and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. I Street, between 10th and 12th streets. Free. 209-571-5193.
CENTRAL VALLEY BREWFEST ▪ May 12
Sample nearly 150 varieties of craft beer. Live music, art show, wines in a VIP tent. Food trucks on site with items for purchase. Age 21 and over only. Noon-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $40 advance, $45 door, $55 VIP; $15 designated drivers. cvbrewfest.com
MOTHER LODE ROUND-UP ▪ May 12-13
Parade and Rodeos sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. parade in historic downtown Sonora on Washington Street. Saturday and Sunday brings the rodeo to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds beginning at 2 p.m. both days. Sunday will include a $7 Mother’s Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Rodeo tickets are $7-$18. www.motherloderoundup.com.
CALAVERAS COUNTY FAIR AND JUMPING FROG JUBILEE ▪ May 17-20
Annual jumping frog competition and county fair with food, exhibits, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Reckless Kelly performs Friday at 8 p.m. Festival hours 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $8-$14. www.frogtown.org.
DIGGINS TENT TOWN 1852 ▪ May 17-20
Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia.
OAKDALE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL ▪ May 19-20
Enjoy all things chocolate at this annual festival with arts and crafts, Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, a car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale. Tickets $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under. www.oakdalechamber.com.
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 19
Sip wine and enjoy gourmet food in downtown Twain Harte at this annual event benefiting the community projects of Soroptimist of Twain Harte. There will be a silent auction, live auction, music, raffle and more. Meadow Plaza, 23000 Meadow Lane. 5-7 p.m. $40. Call www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
MODESTO PORCHFEST ▪ May 20
Porch parties will be set up throughout the LaLoma, College and Graceada neighborhoods with homeowners hosting local bands. Artists perform throughout the afternoon on porch, patio and driveway stages. Noon-5 p.m. Free. www.modestoporchfest.com.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ May 18
“Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MCHENRY MANSION FOUNDATION MOTHER’S DAY TEA ▪ May 12
Two seatings, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required by May 9. McHenry Mansion, 15th and I streets, Modesto. $30. 209-549-0428.
MICHAEL D. ANDERSON JR. SCHOOL AWARDS DINNER ▪ May 14
Honoring 32 students from 16 schools in Stanislaus County. Dinner and awards. 6 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $5-$10. 888- 291-0174
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 19
Wine, gourmet food, live music, silent auction at Soroptimist International event. 5-7 p.m. Meadow Plaza, Twain Harte. $40. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org, 209-536-9227.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ May 31-Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
ODDS & ENDS
SENIOR BALL ▪ May 11
Stanislaus County Commission on Aging event to benefit the Stanislaus Senior Foundation. 5-9 p.m. Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15, Modesto. $25 at the Area Agency on Aging Office, Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. and from commission members. 209-578-5097.
MCHENRY MUSEUM SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ May 12
“The Enigma of Landmark 214” by John J. Lesjack. It’s a remaining mystery about the activities of Estanislao in this area and their commemoration efforts. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ May 12
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. mlwsguild.org.
DIGGINS TENT TOWN 1852 ▪ May 17-20
Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia.
TALENT
“THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE” AUDITIONS ▪ May 15-16
Turlock Youth Performing Arts seek high school students for production; prepare a 1-minute a capella song. 6 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium.
CALL FOR ART SHOW ENTRIES ▪ Through May 27
For the annual Carnegie Art Showcase this summer at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. All media accepted. Contact the Carnegie office, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761.
