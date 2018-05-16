Frogs, chocolate and plenty of laughs. Where to be in the Modesto region this weekend

Jumping Frog Jubilee
The frogs will be hoppin' again this weekend as the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee continues in Angels Camp. The annual competition and county fair offers food, exhibits, entertainment, a rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Reckless Kelly performs Friday at 8 p.m.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, May 20
WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp
ADMISSION: $8-$14
ONLINE: www.frogtown.org
Comedy at the State
Prepare to giggle as the World of Laughs Comedy Jam arrives Friday, May 18, to the State Theatre for two shows. The show stars Jeff Garcia & Friends and features Modesto's own Dane Madden with special guest Insane Wayne and openers Nick Larson, Dave Garret and MC Messy Marv, all hosted by Lucas Kwin.
WHEN: 7:45 and 10 p.m. Friday, May 18
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Living history in Columbia
Diggins Tent Town 1852 returns to Columbia State Historic Park this week, an annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Sunday, May 20
WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park
ADMISSION: $7, $2 age 12 and under
ONLINE: www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia
Chocolate fest
Enjoy all things chocolate at the annual Oakdale Chocolate Festival this weekend. There will be arts and crafts, the popular Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, a car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 20
WHERE: Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale
ADMISSION: $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.oakdalechamber.com.
"Really Really"
This marks the final weekend for Center Stage Conservatory's “Really Really,” presented at its Modesto theater. The comic-tragedy confronts and embraces the reality of today’s youth through the aftermath of a wild college party. The play is intended for mature audiences.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday May 17 and Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; May 4-20
WHERE: CSC’s Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
