The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee returns this weekend to Angels Camp. Modesto Bee

Entertainment

Frogs, chocolate and plenty of laughs. Where to be in the Modesto region this weekend

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

May 16, 2018 06:52 AM

The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee returns this weekend to Angels Camp.
Modesto Bee

Jumping Frog Jubilee

The frogs will be hoppin' again this weekend as the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee continues in Angels Camp. The annual competition and county fair offers food, exhibits, entertainment, a rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Reckless Kelly performs Friday at 8 p.m.

WHEN: 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp

ADMISSION: $8-$14

ONLINE: www.frogtown.org

Comedy at the State

Prepare to giggle as the World of Laughs Comedy Jam arrives Friday, May 18, to the State Theatre for two shows. The show stars Jeff Garcia & Friends and features Modesto's own Dane Madden with special guest Insane Wayne and openers Nick Larson, Dave Garret and MC Messy Marv, all hosted by Lucas Kwin.

WHEN: 7:45 and 10 p.m. Friday, May 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Columbia Diggins Tent Town 1852 returns to Columbia State Historic Park.
Modesto Bee

Living history in Columbia

Diggins Tent Town 1852 returns to Columbia State Historic Park this week, an annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park

ADMISSION: $7, $2 age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.parks.ca.gov/Columbia

Delicious sweets await at the Oakdale Chocolate Festival.
Debbie Noda Modesto Bee

Chocolate fest

Enjoy all things chocolate at the annual Oakdale Chocolate Festival this weekend. There will be arts and crafts, the popular Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, a car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 20

WHERE: Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale

ADMISSION: $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.oakdalechamber.com.

Center Stage Conservatory presents "Really Really."
Center Stage Conservatory

"Really Really"

This marks the final weekend for Center Stage Conservatory's “Really Really,” presented at its Modesto theater. The comic-tragedy confronts and embraces the reality of today’s youth through the aftermath of a wild college party. The play is intended for mature audiences.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday May 17 and Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; May 4-20

WHERE: CSC’s Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$15

ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com

