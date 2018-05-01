Love tacos? Beer? There’s a new festival for you in Modesto; more events to enjoy

Modesto Taco Fest
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at this new festival in downtown Modesto. Taco trucks and restaurants join to make street and gourmet tacos. There will be mariachis, singers, a DJ, pinatas for the kids, a photo booth, lucha libre wrestling, beer, tequila, margaritas, micheladas and desserts.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: 11th Street, Modesto
ADMISSION: $10
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModestoTacoFest
TAO: Drum Heart
Percussion artists that make up TAO: Drum Heart return to the Gallo Center stage with their modern, high-energy performance showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$55
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Hometown hero
Modesto’s Kendall Wesenberg competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in South Korea, representing the United States in women’s skeleton. She’ll talk about her preparation to get to the Olympics and the moments of camaraderie and competition during the games.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Clybourne Park”
This Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play by Bruce Norris takes the classic “A Raisin in the Sun” and creates both a back story and continuation. The play will be staged in Modesto by Prospect Theatre Project.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays May 4-22
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: www.prospectheaterproject.org
Star Wars Day
Music in the Plaza kicks off this year with the annual May The Fourth Be With You Star Wars Day. The event in downtown Modesto features a Laser Voodoo light show, life-size tie-fighter, droids and characters. The Lodge Pole Pickers perform from 7-9 p.m.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, May 4
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-529-9303
Silver Stars
After a year hiatus, talented senior performers return to perform at the State Theatre, promising singing, dancing and more. The senior talent show and fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities’ Stanislaus Senior Services Programs.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Comments