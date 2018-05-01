Entertainment

Love tacos? Beer? There’s a new festival for you in Modesto; more events to enjoy

By Pat Clark

May 01, 2018 02:23 PM

It’ll be taco heaven in downtown Modesto on Saturday.
Modesto Taco Fest

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at this new festival in downtown Modesto. Taco trucks and restaurants join to make street and gourmet tacos. There will be mariachis, singers, a DJ, pinatas for the kids, a photo booth, lucha libre wrestling, beer, tequila, margaritas, micheladas and desserts.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: 11th Street, Modesto

ADMISSION: $10

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/ModestoTacoFest

Tao: Drum Heart returns to the Gallo Center.
TAO: Drum Heart

Percussion artists that make up TAO: Drum Heart return to the Gallo Center stage with their modern, high-energy performance showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$55

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Kendall Wesenberg of Modesto waves after the final run of the women's skeleton competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Hometown hero

Modesto’s Kendall Wesenberg competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in South Korea, representing the United States in women’s skeleton. She’ll talk about her preparation to get to the Olympics and the moments of camaraderie and competition during the games.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$20

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Katherine Zagone, Krista Joy Serpa and Jason Best rehearse for Prospect Theater's "Clybourne Park."
“Clybourne Park”

This Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play by Bruce Norris takes the classic “A Raisin in the Sun” and creates both a back story and continuation. The play will be staged in Modesto by Prospect Theatre Project.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays May 4-22

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$20

ONLINE: www.prospectheaterproject.org

“Star Wars” is at the center of the May the Fourth Be With You celebration in downtown Modesto.
Star Wars Day

Music in the Plaza kicks off this year with the annual May The Fourth Be With You Star Wars Day. The event in downtown Modesto features a Laser Voodoo light show, life-size tie-fighter, droids and characters. The Lodge Pole Pickers perform from 7-9 p.m.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, May 4

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-529-9303

Silver Stars

After a year hiatus, talented senior performers return to perform at the State Theatre, promising singing, dancing and more. The senior talent show and fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities’ Stanislaus Senior Services Programs.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

