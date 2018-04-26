6 Things to do this week

Serenity Gathering
Billed as "a conscious gathering focused on creating an environment of positive collaboration among like-minded individuals specifically geared towards art and music," this three-day festival features camping at Woodward Reservoir along with live music, art, craft vendors, dance and performance art.
WHEN: April 27-29
WHERE: Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale
TICKETS: $30-$225
ONLINE: serenity gathering.net
Turlock Garden Tour
The Turlock Garden Club invites the community to view the landscapes featured in its sixth annual Turlock Garden Tour. Five homes as well as a school garden are trimmed and ready for the April 28 event. Gardens offer visitors a variety of sizes and styles to see and glean ideas from for their own yards.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Turlock
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE:www.facebook.com/turlockgardenclub
"Madame Butterfly"
Boasting an age-old tale, Modesto’s opera company closes its current season with a classic. Townsend Opera brings Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” back to the Gallo Center for the Arts stage, promising a production that both aficionados of and newcomers to opera can adore. One of its stars is a Stanislaus County native. Adding to the local flavor, Modesto’s Central West Ballet will perform a pas de deux to accompany the opera’s “Humming Chorus.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$69
ONLINE: townsendopera.com, galloarts.org
Sonora Spring fest
This annual family event in the Mother Lode community of Sonora features craft vendors, tours at the Historic Red Church and Volunteer Fire Museum, a bug zoo, petting zoo, plants and garden starters for sale, fashion shows, music and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Downtown Sonora
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.sonoraca.com
Hughson Fruit & Nut Festival
More than 100 vendors will be peddling wares in this open air market with crafts, live entertainment, car show, pancake breakfast, a Kidz Zone and more. There also will be a Farmers Market, food, drinks and snacks — with the Barrel Room featuring cold beer and hard cider.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29
WHERE: Downtown Hughson
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.hughsonfruitandnutfestival.com
Gold Country peddlers
Each year crafters, artists and others gather in Historic Knights Ferry for the Gold Country Peddler’s Faire. More than 100 dealers will be on had with antiques, collectibles, crafts and more.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Stanislaus River Park, Knights Ferry
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: mymotherlode.com
Comments