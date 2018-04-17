Earth Day festivities return to Graceada Park in Modesto on Saturday.
Earth Day festivities return to Graceada Park in Modesto on Saturday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Earth Day festivities return to Graceada Park in Modesto on Saturday. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Entertainment

Mother Earth, the Price is Right, Penguins? What they have in common in the Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

April 17, 2018 02:39 PM

IMG_LEDE_AA_EarthDay01_3_1_D4B851KP_L310697190
Earth Day festivities return to Graceada Park in Modesto on Saturday.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Earth Day

The city of Modesto hosts the annual Earth Day in the Park at Graceada Park, a day of green education, live entertainment and more. Hundreds of vendors, crafts, activities for children and food will be available at the event, along with electronic waste and CRV recycling, electric cars and yoga.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto

AMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day

cm3_4152_dxo
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins” will play at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

The family-friendly musical “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The light-hearted story is about a small-town house painter who is fascinated by all things Arctic and Antarctic. Mr. Popper studies, reads and dreams about being a polar traveler himself, when one day an actual explorer sends him a mysterious crate — with a live penguin inside.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 20

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Designer show house

Tour a classic home built in 1939 in Turlock to see how it’s been transformed into a showplace by some of California’s best interior designers, landscape architects and local artists. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Carnegie Arts Center.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily April 21-May 6

WHERE: 1129 Sierra Drive, Turlock

TICKETS: $30 nonmembers, $25 members

ONLINE: turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com

IMG_P_is_R_Live_877_Edit_4_1_0LSNITV_L20070873
People will get a chance to spin the Big Wheel during Sunday's "The Price is Right Live" at the Turlock Community Theatre.
THE WICHITA EAGLE

The Price is Right Live

Come on down! This interactive stage event returning to the Turlock Community Theatre is based on the long-running television game show. Participants can win prizes which may include appliances, vacations – and possibly (natch) a new car!

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive

TICKETS: $29-$49

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org

BR Bonsai Show 02.JPG
Bonsai at a past year's Modesto Bonsai Club spring show and sale.
Brian Ramsay The Modesto Bee

Bonsai show

The Modesto Bonsai Club hosts its 36th show and sale on Saturday. Several trees will be exhibited, with dozens of bonsai and pre-bonsai trees for sale. Club members will share information on how trees are developed and a demonstration begins at 1 p.m.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21

WHERE: Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: Modesto Bonsai Club on Facebook

  Comments  