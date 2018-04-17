Mother Earth, the Price is Right, Penguins? What they have in common in the Modesto region

Earth Day
The city of Modesto hosts the annual Earth Day in the Park at Graceada Park, a day of green education, live entertainment and more. Hundreds of vendors, crafts, activities for children and food will be available at the event, along with electronic waste and CRV recycling, electric cars and yoga.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto
AMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day
“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”
The family-friendly musical “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The light-hearted story is about a small-town house painter who is fascinated by all things Arctic and Antarctic. Mr. Popper studies, reads and dreams about being a polar traveler himself, when one day an actual explorer sends him a mysterious crate — with a live penguin inside.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Designer show house
Tour a classic home built in 1939 in Turlock to see how it’s been transformed into a showplace by some of California’s best interior designers, landscape architects and local artists. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Carnegie Arts Center.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily April 21-May 6
WHERE: 1129 Sierra Drive, Turlock
TICKETS: $30 nonmembers, $25 members
ONLINE: turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com
The Price is Right Live
Come on down! This interactive stage event returning to the Turlock Community Theatre is based on the long-running television game show. Participants can win prizes which may include appliances, vacations – and possibly (natch) a new car!
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive
TICKETS: $29-$49
ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org
Bonsai show
The Modesto Bonsai Club hosts its 36th show and sale on Saturday. Several trees will be exhibited, with dozens of bonsai and pre-bonsai trees for sale. Club members will share information on how trees are developed and a demonstration begins at 1 p.m.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21
WHERE: Clarion Inn, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: Modesto Bonsai Club on Facebook
