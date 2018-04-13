What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“NEIL SIMON’S RUMORS” ▪ April 13-15
Gallo Repertory Company presents the comedy. 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, 2 p.m April 15. $12-$20.
MSO: NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN ▪ April 13-14
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Latin-flavored program. 8 p.m. $19-$92.
ART GARFUNKEL ▪ April 17
Famed singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.
JACKIE EVANCHO ▪ April 19
Singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
“MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS” ▪ April 20
Stage production. 7 p.m. $15-$30.
AN EVENING OF DANCE ▪ April 20-21
Dancers of Juline Regional Youth Ballet, Juline Juniors, and other guest dancers and choreographers. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20.
STEEVEN SANDOVAL ▪ April 21
Mariachi. 8 p.m. $40-$75.
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ April 27-29
Modesto Christian High School production. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday. $18-$22.
“MADAME BUTTERFLY” ▪ April 27-29
Townsend Opera presents classic opera. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$69.
RONNIE MILSAP ▪ April 30
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 15, Rent Party/Founders Day. 1 p.m., featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
NEW MUSIC CONCERT ▪ April 13
Original music by Modesto Junior College student, faculty and local composers. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Free. www.mjc.edu
LIBERTY QUARTET ▪ April 14
Southern Gospel group. 6 p.m. Escalon First Baptist Church, 1511 Catherine Way. Free, goodwill offering. 209-718-6130
CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ April 15
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
BIG BAND GOES LATIN ▪ April 15
Mario Flores Latin Jazz Band and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. 4 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater, Sonor. $15.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ April 15
Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
PRINTS AND POETRY: NATSUKI FUKASAWA ▪ April 15
Pianist, part of the St. James Concert series. 3 p.m. The Red Church, Sonora. $6-$15. sjconcertseries.org.
SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT ▪ April 16
Modesto Junior College Department of Music. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Free. www.mjc.edu
DUO BALDO ▪ April 17
Turlock Concert Association presents violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. $15-$25. 209-634-0788.
“THE GREAT B’S” ▪ April 17
Modesto Junior College Community Orchestra. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $5.
“LOVE & ALL THAT JAZZ” ▪ April 20
Spring choral concert. 7 p.m. Modesto Junior College Auditorium of the Performing Art Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $6. 209-575-6776.
RUDY COLUMBINI & UNAUTHORIZED ROLLING STONES ▪ April 28
Classic rock for Stones lovers. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “ISLE OF DOGS” ▪ April 13-19
Wes Anderson’s latest feature-length film features 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi, ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi who exiles all pets to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island. Opening night April 13 is a take-your-dog-to-the-movie event to benefit Stanislaus County Animal Services, $3, . Film tickets $8-$10.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 14
Science program by Livermore National Lab followed by screening of “Honey I Shrunk the Kids. 2:30 p.m. Free
FOOD 4 THOUGHT ▪ April 14
Authors Will Tuttle, Ph.D., and Rubin Guzman, MPH, show how to become more compassionate in your food choices, and become a healthier, more vibrant version of yourself. 7 p.m. Free.
FILM: “RAISING ARIZONA” ▪ April 15
Modesto Film Society presentation. 2 p.m. $8.
“FUN” RAISER ▪ April 26
Epsilon Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosts an evening of wine, appetizers, raffle items and the classic film “Singin’ in the Rain.” Event suggested for 12 and over. 5:30 pm doors open. Tickets available at the door $25.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS” ▪ Through April 15
Comedy. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. West Side Theatre, 1331 West Main St., Newman. $15 general, $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET ▪ Through May 6
Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Broadway musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org.
“THE TAMING OF THE SHREW”▪ April 13-22
Merced Shakespearefest presents comedy. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. $10-$15. 209-723-3265.
“BUS STOP” ▪ April 13-21
Denair Gaslight Community Conservatory production. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 3908 Gratton Road, Denair. $8-$10. www.denairgaslight.com.
“WIZ OF THE WEST” ▪ April 21
Missoula Theater Children’s Production. 3 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $10-$15. www.westsidetheatre.org
“PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE” ▪ April 25
Interactive stage show based on TV game show where participants can win prizes. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive.$29-$49. www.turlocktheatre.com.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY: SCHOOL EDITION” May 3-4
Whitmore Charter High School presentation. 6:30 p.m. Multi-Purpose Room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres. $8-$10. gbenge@ceres.k12.ca.us
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
April guest artist, Carolyn Doub. April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
April 23-27, Penumbra with reception 5:30 p.m. April 27; April 30-May 4, Turlock Regional High School Art Show with reception and awards 5:30 p.m. May 4. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through April 27, “Spring Awakening” and “Rhythm of the Arts.” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
Through April 19, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with reception April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE ▪ 209-581-8619
April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
VARIOUS STUDIOS ▪ 209 241-7130
April 7-8, Stanislaus County Artist Open Studio Tour. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURAL WONDERS” ▪ Through April 22
Works by Penny Otwell & Monique Wales, in the Lobby Galleries.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FAMILY FRIDAY: STORIES & QUILTS ▪ April 13
Draw inspiration from rt Quilts exhibition. Choose colors, shapes and patterns to create your own quilt square. 7 p.m. Free.
TURLOCK JAZZ SUMMIT ▪ April 17
The Turlock and Pitman High Schools perform big band classics with the Stan State Jazz Ensemble. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE OPENING GALA ▪ April 20
Food and beverages provided by Bistro 234, The Grand Cru, Dancing Coyote Winery and more. Music by the Joe Mazzaferro Trio. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$75. turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com.
DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE 2018 ▪ April 21-May 6
A classic home built in 1939 in Turlock will be transformed into a showplace by some of California’s interior designers, landscape architects and local artists. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Carnegie Arts Center. $25 members, $30 nonmembers. turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com.
ARTS LECTURE: THE ART OF RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE DESIGN ▪ April 29
Local landscape designer Lee Harris shares his perspective on California’s unique contribution to residential landscape design and how it influenced the way we live today. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 13, AC Myles; April 14, Spazmatics; April 19, Harvest Gold; April 20, Honey Girl; April 21, Clean Slate; April 26, Catfish Daniels; April 27, Journey Revisited; April 28, The Peelers. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 21
Vintage cars, antiques, collectibles and crafts. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifth Street, Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK ▪ April 21
A day of “green” education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, electronic waste and CRV recycling, electric cars, yoga and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
CALAVERAS FLY-IN & OPEN HOUSE ▪ April 21
EAA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides for $10-$20. Fly-in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 28
Annual family event features craft vendors, tours at the Historic Red Church and Volunteer Fire Museum, bug zoo, petting zoo, plants and garden starters for sale, fashion shows, music and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 28-29
More than 100 vendors in open air market with crafts, vendors, live entertainment, car show, pancake breakfast, Kidz Zone and more. Farmers Market, food, drinks and snacks, Barrel Room with cold beer and hard cider. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Hughson. Free.
SERENITY GATHERING ▪ April 27-29
Live music, art, craft vendors, dance and performance art. Camping available. Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale. $30-$225. serenitygathering.net.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE ▪ April 29
Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus River Park, Knights Ferry. Free. For more, see the event Facebook page.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ Through May 18
Film series with interactive activities. April 13, “Men in Black” and May 18, “Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
COLUMBIA WINE TASTING ▪ April 15
Benefit for Columbia College Hospitality Management Program. Sample wines from more than 70 wineries. 1-4 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. $60.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ April 21-Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET DINNER ▪ April 28
Omelet, cottage fries, biscuits, fruit and beverage. 4:30-7 p.m. Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. (Hwy 120 East), Escalon. $4-$8. 209-838-2792.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ May 3-Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ April 14
McHenry Museum Second Saturday event features Doug Nutson, McHenry Museum Docent, who will lead a 40-minute walking tour of historically important sites in downtown. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5366.
BOOK SIGNING ▪ April 14
Authors Ken White and Dennis Snelling. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3501 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ April 14
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. mlwsguild.org.
WELCOME HOME VETERANS BIKE AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 14
Hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391 with food, music and prize drawings. 8 a.m. Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road, Jamestown. Entry is $30 advance, $35 after April 6. www.vietnamveterans391.org or 209-740- 5304.
JOHANSEN HIGH 25TH ANNIVERSARY ▪ April 21
Projects, displays and a concert event including a dedication of the amphitheater to a student from the class of 1998. 7 p.m. Johansen High, 641 Norseman Drive, Modesto. Free. 209-202-4586 .
ARTISAN CRAFT FAIRE ▪ April 21
Homemade items from local artisans. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Waterford Museum, 12308 Bentley St. 209-404-7916
SPRING BAZAAR ART & CAR SHOW ▪ April 29
Sacred Heart Parish in Patterson event. Children’s carnival games and prizes, Art exhibition: “A Child’s Eye View,” food, craft booths, car show. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
AGE WITH MOVEMENT CELEBRATION ▪ May 4
Older Americans Month celebration with a 1-3 mile walk, physical activity demonstrations and more than 50 informational booths. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto. www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
WALK FOR THE ANIMALS ▪ May 5
The Great Valley Museum Foundation at Modesto Junior College invites the community to “Walk for the Animals” in fundraiser to support care of live animals at the museum. 7:30-9 a.m. MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $25. www.mjc.edu/gvm to register.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
YES COMPANY AUDITIONS ▪ Through April 19
Youth Entertainment Stage Company seeks students grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” 11 a.m. April 14, Downey High School Theatre, Modesto; 5:30 p.m. April 18, MJC Recital Hall, Modesto; 5 p.m. April 19, Oakdale High School. www.yescompany.org.
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ Through April 28
Artists can pre-register to show works in the “En Plein Aire/Tridimensionnel (3-D) Open Exposition” to be held later this year at Mistlin Gallery. Prospectus available at www.ccaagallery.org or at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto, 209-529-3369.
“WIZ OF THE WEST” ▪ April 16
Auditions for Missoula Childrens Theater production. 3:30 p.m. at West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. www.westsidetheatre.org
