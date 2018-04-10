The Modesto Garden Club’s annual garden tour will be this weekend.
Entertainment

Take in a few gardens, catch a show, be entertained in Modesto

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

April 10, 2018 03:09 PM

The Modesto Garden Club’s annual garden tour will be this weekend.
Modesto Garden Club

Spring Garden Tour

This year’s Spring Garden Tour features six home landscapes for patrons to visit. Held annually by the Modesto Garden Club, this year’s tour visits all large properties, with multiple levels and pathways that will lead through a variety of plants, shrubs, structures, ponds and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14

WHERE: Six homes in the Modesto region

TICKETS: $30

ONLINE: modestogardenclub.org

Gallo Repertory Theatre stages Neil Simon’s “Rumors” April 13-15. The Neil Simon comedy premiered on Broadway in 1988.
Gallo Center for the Arts

“Rumors”

“Rumors” will swirl at the Gallo Center for the Arts this weekend as the Gallo Repertory Company stages the Neil Simon farce. The play brings together four affluent couples who find themselves embroiled in a scandalous situation.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 13-14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $12-$20

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Jackie Evancho returns to the Gallo Center.
BRADENTON HERALD

Jackie Evancho

America first met Jackie Evancho at age 10, a tiny opera powerhouse in 2010 on “America’s Got Talent.” She since has skyrocketed into international stardom as a classical crossover and pop sensation. Evancho returns to the Gallo Center for a concert on Thursday.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Third Thursday Art Walk

The monthly stroll through downtown Modesto art galleries and businesses returns on Thursday. Stops include the Mistlin Gallery, The Chartreuse Muse, Barkin’ Dog Grill, Carolyn Huff Photography Studio and Gallery, Art Time and Sip Wine, Still Smoking, Papachino’s, Heart & Soul Coffee, Tresetti’s, St. Stan’s, Preservation Coffee and Tea, Ralston’s Goat and Trevino’s Barber Shop.

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 19

WHERE: Downtown Modesto galleries and businesses

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: modestoartwalk.com.

The band California Zephyr

California Zephyr

California Zephyr brings its “Roots and Branches” tour to the final show in this season’s Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. The concert highlights music from all phases of the group’s 43-year career and coincides with the reissue of its early albums “California Zephyr” and “In The Saddle.”

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 15

WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$25

ONLINE: http://sundaysatcbs.com

