Dog biscuits along with popcorn? What's going on Friday at Modesto movie theater

It could get a little hairy Friday evening at the State Theatre. But, really, that's all part of the plan.
Since there will be dogs on screen when the downtown Modesto venue opens the stop-animation film "Isle of Dogs," they decided there might as well be dogs in the audience, too.
So the opening night screening features a take-your-furry-friend-to-a film opportunity. Patrons can have their dogs — one per family — join them as they watch the latest film from director Wes Anderson. Dogs must be on a leash and non-aggressive to be admitted.
While humans can order popcorn, pups will enjoy complimentary dog biscuits, available at the door.
"It just seemed like a no-brainer to me — everybody is looking to do something with their dogs, me included," said Sue Richardson, executive director at the State.
While taking in the flick, the lucky pooches also will be doing something to help other canines: the opening night event benefits dogs at Stanislaus County Animal Services. Proceeds from the doggy portion of the tickets sales — $3 per pup — will go toward the purchase of automatic waterers at the shelter.
"Isle of Dogs" is set in a future Japanese city where canines are thought to be spreading disease. When the mayor orders all dogs be shipped to a garbage dump, a little boy sets off on a risky adventure to free the outcasts.
The State isn't the first theater to invite in pooches. Last month, a sneak preview at the Roxie Theatre in San Francisco also featured a B.Y.O.D. — Bring Your Own Dog — event, according to a story by the New York Times.
Among them was Charlie Bucket, an 18-month-old Yorkie-cairn terrier mix making his first trip to the movies, according to the Times story. Charlie, dressed up with a flowered bow tie, "glanced around the historic theater and took in his surroundings. Then, without warning, he tried to crawl under the stage."
Also in the Times story was Leila, a 7-month-old Chihuahua-cocker spaniel mix who "couldn’t seem to get comfortable ... And when she twisted around to sniff the theater behind her, the seat popped up, folding her inside."
Leila's mishap won't be a concern at the State Theatre — the dogs won't be sitting in the seats themselves, Richardson said, although patrons with small dogs can hold them on their laps.
The opening night benefit begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. Tickets are $13 with a pet; $10 for those who arrive canine-free. For more, see thestate.org. There will be other "Isle of Dogs" screenings — humans only — on Friday, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The film will run through April 19.
"I'm excited about the whole thing," Richardson said. "I'm a dog freak and I love Wes Anderson and the film is getting great reviews. It's a night out with your dog in Modesto; how much better does it get than that?"
