When will we see Modesto's Effie Passero back on 'American Idol?'

If you tune in to see Modesto's own Effie Passero on "American Idol" this weekend, you might be a little disappointed.
ABC publicity confirmed that the singer-songwriter, who recently made it to the Top 24 of the reality singing competition, won't be featured again until next week's episodes, April 15 and 16.
The final 24 performers are being split in two groups of 12 each, which will be aired successive weeks. Passero is in the second grouping. The Sunday night performances will be solos and then the Monday performances will be celebrity duets. At the end of each week's Monday show, five contestants will be eliminated which will eventually narrow the field to 14.
The remaining 14 will go on the the voting rounds where the American public then decides their fate.
Passero was a frequent performer around Modesto, where she went by the name Francesca Bavaro, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. The Downey High grad has now made it through the Audition, Hollywood Week and Showcase/Final Judgment rounds which were decided by the celebrity judging panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
The singer-songwriter posted on her social media accounts that she will be performing her celebrity duet with rising country star Cam. The two women pose together for a photo and Passero wrote, "SURPRISE! Thought you saw the last of country effie?!?? Well, not yet ... you'll see me singing Diane with the insanely beautiful and talented @camcountry and we KILL it. :) cant wait."
This will be Passero's second country number. In the Showcase/Final Judgement round she sang Garth Brook's emotional ballad "The Dance," which she dedicated to her mother who used to sing it to her as a child.
Other contestants will sing with an assortment of celebrity guests during the episodes including "Glee" star Lea Michele, Train frontman Patrick Monahan, country duo Sugarland and singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat.
In the meantime, Passero has continued performing around Los Angeles, including a show with season 7 "American Idol" finalist David Anthony Hernandez.
You can follow Passero's progress on her Instagram (www.instagram.com/effiepassero) and Twitter (@effiepassero) social media accounts.
Comments