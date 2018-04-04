What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“NEIL SIMON’S RUMORS” ▪ April 13-15
Gallo Repertory Company presents the comedy. 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, 2 p.m April 15. $12-$20.
MSO: NIGHTS IN THE GARDENS OF SPAIN ▪ April 13-14
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Latin-flavored program. 8 p.m. $19-$92.
ART GARFUNKEL ▪ April 17
Famed singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$59.
JACKIE EVANCHO ▪ April 19
Singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
“MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS” ▪ April 20
Stage production. 7 p.m. $15-$30.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 15, Rent Party/Founders Day. 1 p.m., featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
SPRING RECITAL ▪ April 6
Modesto Junior College presentation. 7 p.m. Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Avenue, Modesto. Free.
WENDY BURCH STEEL & REDWOOD ▪ April 7
Cross-section of genres incorporating all the good and sweet aspects of folk, old-time, country, bluegrass, blues, and original songs. 7:30 p.m. Moon & Sixpence Music And Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto. $15. 209-543-5306.
JAZZ BAND SPRING CONCERT ▪ April 9
Modesto Junior College Department of Music. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Free. www.mjc.edu
CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ April 15
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
BIG BAND GOES LATIN ▪ April 15
Mario Flores Latin Jazz Band and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. 4 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater, Sonor. $15.
SHINEDOWN ▪ April 9
Rock band. 7 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $40. jmaxproductions.net
NEW MUSIC CONCERT ▪ April 13
Original music by Modesto Junior College student, faculty and local composers. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Free. www.mjc.edu
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ April 15
Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
PRINTS AND POETRY: NATSUKI FUKASAWA ▪ April 15
Pianist, part of the St. James Concert series. 3 p.m. The Red Church, Sonora. $6-$15. sjconcertseries.org.
SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT ▪ April 16
Modesto Junior College Department of Music. 7 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Free. www.mjc.edu
DUO BALDO ▪ April 17
Turlock Concert Association presents violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. $15-$25. 209-634-0788.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE LEISURE SEEKER” ▪ April 6
A couple embark on an unforgettable road trip in their trusty mobile home. $8-$10.
PANTHERS FOR A CURE PRESENTS “THE AVENGERS” ▪ April 6
Modesto High Club presents “The Avengers” in fundraiser for American Cancer Society. Silent auction of items signed by film’s cast members. 7 p.m. $12.
FILM: “BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S” ▪ April 10
Classic film, part of the Club for Avid Readers series. 6 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE LIGHT OF THE MOON” ▪ April 11
In recognition of April’s designation as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Stanislaus Family Justice Center is presenting another film in its ongoing series focused on victims of assault and domestic violence. 4 p.m. Free.
FILM: “PINEAPPLE EXPRESS” April 12
Part of the theater’s 4/20 Film Series celebrating legalization of marijuana. 7 p.m. $8.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 14
Science program by Livermore National Lab followed by screening of “Honey I Shrunk the Kids. 2:30 p.m. Free
FOOD 4 THOUGHT ▪ April 14
Authors Will Tuttle, Ph.D., and Rubin Guzman, MPH, show how to become more compassionate in your food choices, and become a healthier, more vibrant version of yourself. 7 p.m. Free.
FILM: “RAISING ARIZONA” ▪ April 15
Modesto Film Society presentation. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAMMA MIA!” ▪ Through April 8
Broadway hit musical the uses ABBA hits to tell the comedic story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $25-$37. sierrarep.org.
“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET ▪ Through May 6
Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Broadway musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org.
“FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS” ▪ April 6-15
Comedy. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. West Side Theatre, 1331 West Main St., Newman. $15 general, $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
“BUS STOP” ▪ April 13-21
Denair Gaslight Community Conservatory production. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 3908 Gratton Road, Denair. $8-$10. www.denairgaslight.com.
“WIZ OF THE WEST” ▪ April 21
Missoula Theater Children's Production. 3 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $10-$15. www.westsidetheatre.org
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
April guest artist, Carolyn Doub. April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through April 13, Koichi Yamamoto. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through April 27, “Spring Awakening” and “Rhythm of the Arts.” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
April 9-19, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with reception April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE ▪ 209-581-8619
April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
VARIOUS STUDIOS ▪ 209 241-7130
April 7-8, Stanislaus County Artist Open Studio Tour. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURAL WONDERS” ▪ Through April 22
Works by Penny Otwell & Monique Wales, in the Lobby Galleries.
“ART QUILTS” ▪ Through May 27
Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates is a juried exhibition. Reception 6-8 p.m. April 19. $5.
FAMILY FRIDAY: STORIES & QUILTS ▪ April 13
Draw inspiration from rt Quilts exhibition. Choose colors, shapes and patterns to create your own quilt square. 7 p.m. Free.
TURLOCK JAZZ SUMMIT ▪ April 17
The Turlock and Pitman High Schools perform big band classics with the Stan State Jazz Ensemble. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE OPENING GALA ▪ April 20
Food and beverages provided by Bistro 234, The Grand Cru, Dancing Coyote Winery and more. Music by the Joe Mazzaferro Trio. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$75. turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com.
DESIGNER SHOW HOUSE 2018 ▪ April 21-May 6
A classic home built in 1939 in Turlock will be transformed into a showplace by some of California’s interior designers, landscape architects and local artists. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Carnegie Arts Center. $25 members, $30 nonmembers. turlockshowhouse.squarespace.com.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 6, Live Again; April 7, Left of Centre; April 12, Thunder Cove; April 13, AC Myles; April 14, Spazmatics; April 19, Harvest Gold; April 20, Honey Girl; April 21, Clean Slate; April 26, Catfish Daniels; April 27, Journey Revisited; April 28, The Peelers. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
AARON WILBURN ▪ April 12
Christian comedian. 7 p.m. Richland Faith Assembly Of God, 1201 Richland Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-756-6837
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CESAR E. CHAVEZ FAMILY DAY CELEBRATION ▪ April 7
City of Modesto, Parks Recreation and Neighborhoods Department and Modesto City School’s Student, Parent and Community Support Services present guest speakers, cultural dances, entertainment and community resource booth. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cesar Chavez Park, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. 209-341-2950
MODESTO BEER FESTIVAL ▪ April 7
American Outlaws Modesto Chapter. Tastings of more than 40 beers, ciders, sours and more, outdoors and indoors. Age 21-and-older event. 2-6 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $20. www.aomodesto.com.
TASTE OF CALAVERAS ▪ April 7
Wineries, restaurants, chefs and musicians gather for this annual celebration. There will be cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, art, educational wine and food pairing seminars and a silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
KITE FESTIVAL ▪ April 8
Kite fest and Community Health Fair features demonstrations, candy drop, contests, live entertainment vendors, children’s activities and more. Merced County Sheriff’s Huey Helicopter will land to kick of the event; free kites to first 500 kids. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middel School. Free. www.livingstonkitefestival.com.
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 21
Vintage cars, antiques, collectibles and crafts. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifth Street, Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK ▪ April 21
A day of "green" education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, electronic waste and CRV recycling, electric cars, yoga and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
CALAVERAS FLY-IN & OPEN HOUSE ▪ April 21
EAA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides for $10-$20. Fly-in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 28
Annual family event features craft vendors, tours at the Historic Red Church and Volunteer Fire Museum, bug zoo, petting zoo, plants and garden starters for sale, fashion shows, music and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ Through May 18
Film series with interactive activities. April 13, “Men in Black” and May 18, “Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMAN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
LAMPLIGHT DINNER ▪ April 6
Keynote speaker Don Bilotti will perform a dramatic reading from Mulford’s “The Jimtown of 1860.” 5:30 p.m. Sonora Elks Lodge, $35, by March 30. www.tchistory.org.
PUBLIC SAFETY AWARDS DINNER ▪ April 9
Modesto American Legion honors police, sheriff, CHP, fire departments, and emergency dispatchers. 6 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $7-$12. 888-291-0174.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ April 21-Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
MAPS: OUR PLACE IN THE COSMOS ▪ April 6
Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UCSC and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun’s ancestral stars. 7:30 p.m. MJC East Campus Auditorium, 435 College Ave. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
SIKH AWARENESS EVENT ▪ April 6
To educate and explore different areas of Sikh/Indian community culture 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Ceres Community Center, 2701 4th St. Free.
DIÁ DE LOS NIÑOS/DIÁ DE LOS LIBROS ▪ April 7
Day of the Child/Day of the Book celebration features book giveaways, crafts, activities, and bilingual story time. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Library portico.www.stanislauslibrary.org/tk_kids_dia.shtm
ORCHID SHOW AND SALE ▪ April 7-8
Tropical Plant Society of Modesto’s 38th annual event. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. Free
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ April 10
Kathrin Weber will explain how fiber artists can make fearless color choices by using colors around them. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
POSITIVE PEOPLE SPEAKER SERIES ▪ April 12
Emmanuel Escamilla, Code X program founder, is the next presenter for Modesto Junior College series. 6 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free. 209-575-6700.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ April 14
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. mlwsguild.org.
WELCOME HOME VETERANS BIKE AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 14
Hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391 with food, music and prize drawings. 8 a.m. Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road, Jamestown. Entry is $30 advance, $35 after April 6. www.vietnamveterans391.org or 209-740- 5304.
ARTISAN CRAFT FAIRE ▪ April 21
Homemade items from local artisans. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Waterford Museum, 12308 Bentley St. 209-404-7916
TALENT
YES COMPANY AUDITIONS ▪ Through April 19
Youth Entertainment Stage Company seeks students grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Noon April 7 at CSU Stanislaus Main Stage, Turlock; 5 p.m April 10 at West Side Theatre, 1331 Main Street, Newman; 11 a.m. April 14, Downey High School Theatre, Modesto; 5:30 p.m. April 18, MJC Recital Hall, Modesto; 5 p.m. April 19, Oakdale High School. www.yescompany.org.
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ Through April 28
Artists can pre-register to show works in the “En Plein Aire/Tridimensionnel (3-D) Open Exposition” to be held later this year at Mistlin Gallery. Prospectus available at www.ccaagallery.org or at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto, 209-529-3369.
“WIZ OF THE WEST” ▪ April 16
Auditions for Missoula Childrens Theater production. 3:30 p.m. at West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. www.westsidetheatre.org
