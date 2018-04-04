Hard rockers Shinedown return to Modesto; more top events in the region

Shinedown
Longtime hard-rock heavyweight Shinedown returns to Modesto for a show at the downtown Centre Plaza. The multiplatinum band scored big with its 2008 “The Sound of Madness,” when all six singles off the album went to No. 1.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, April 9
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets
TICKETS: $40
ONLINE: jmaxproductions.net
Cesar E. Chavez Family Day Celebration
The legacy of Cesar E. Chavez will be honored in Modesto this weekend with guest speakers, cultural dances, entertainment and community resource booths. The City of Modesto, Parks Recreation and Neighborhoods Department and Modesto City Schools present the annual event.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 7
WHERE: Cesar Chavez Park, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-341-2950
Open Studio Tour
Regional artists throw open their doors to allow the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how and where they create. The eighth annual Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour features 63 artists in 38 studios, home studios and gallery spaces across Stanislaus County and Escalon.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 7-8
WHERE: Various artist studios
ADMISSION: $10, free age 18 and under with adult
ONLINE: stanislausaos.wordpress.com
“Art Quilts”
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock will be covered in quilts thanks to a new exhibit that opened earlier this week at the Turlock venue. “Art Quilts: Works by Members of Studio Art Quilt Associates” features a juried exhibit of textile art. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Through May 27
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: $5 adults, free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
“Our Place in the Cosmos”
Modesto Area Partners in Science present a program featuring Dr. Puragra (Raja) Guha Thakurta, UCSC and Lick Observatory, who will use astronomical images, animations and videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the sun’s ancestral stars. MAPS is dedicating the presentation to the memory of Stephen Hawking.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6
WHERE: Modesto Junior College East Campus Auditorium, 435 College Ave.
ADMISSION: Free.
ONLINE: https://modestoscience.wordpress.com
Kite festival
Livingston’s Knights of Columbus invite you to go fly a kite this weekend. The Livingston Kite Festival and Community Health Fair features demonstrations, candy drop, contests, live entertainment vendors, children’s activities and more. The Merced County Sheriff’s Huey helicopter will land to kick off the event, and the first 500 kids get free kites.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 8
WHERE: Livingston Middle School, 101 F. St.
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.livingstonkitefestival.com
