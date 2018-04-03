Modesto's Effie Passero called a 'mega talent,' but was it enough on American Idol?

Modesto's Effie Passero has danced her way into the Top 24 on "American Idol."

The 26-year-old Downey High graduate survived both Hollywood Week and the Showcase Round to move on to the final solo performances before America begins voting on its favorites.

The singer-songwriter, who previously went by Francesca Bavaro as regular performer around Modesto for years before moving to Los Angeles last summer, sang Garth Brook's emotional ballad "The Dance" Monday night to a standing ovation from the panel of celebrity judges.

Passero was called a "mega talent" by celebrity judge Katy Perry and her fellow judges, soul legend Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. But Perry also warned the Modesto native to step up her game as the voting rounds near.

"Wow, you are an amazing, amazing, brilliant singer and you are presenting yourself with a new confidence," Perry told her. "But if someone is tuning into this show and voting for you based on that last performance, you're not going to make it. You better sing like it's your last time to sing every time you step on this stage."

Passero has made it through four weeks on the show, selected out of thousands who auditioned across the country to be among the 169 who were invited to Hollywood Week. For her Hollywood performance, she belted out a rousing rendition of Heart's 1987 hit "Alone," after which Perry exclaimed, "Holy crap, we've got stars."

The singer, who was the grand prize winner in The Valley Talent project in 2011, now moves on to the Top 24 solo and celebrity duet rounds. The group will be culled once again to the Top 14 following next Sunday's and Monday's shows. After that, voting will be opened to the public to crown the new "American Idol" winner.

Critics have taken note of Passero's presence. The Vulture blog from New York magazine called her the "Phantom Threat to Win This Whole Damn Thing!"

"Got to give it up for this dame with her towering vocals, punk--- Lesley Manville looks, and delicate work on the piano. My prediction: Not only will she make the Top 12, she’ll be the last-standing woman in the competition. She’d make a fantastic American Idol winner," the reviewer wrote.

Passero has also been featured in a new promo video by ABC of all of the Top 24 contestants singing the "American Idol" theme song A capella.

So far, Passero's "American Idol" performance videos, including her breakout audition, has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube. Passero has been using the hashtags #effiesempire and #effiesaurs on her Facebook and Instagram accounts to rally supporters.