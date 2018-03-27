Ready to get out and smell the flowers? They’re blooming at Pacheco State Park

Wildflower Day
Fields of color come alive for the 15th annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park. Volunteers will share their knowledge of the local flora and fauna including people from the Central Valley Bird Club, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, the California Native Plant Society and others. Naturalist-led or self-guided hikes will be available.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31
WHERE: Pacheco State Park, Dinosaur Point Road off of Highway 152
ADMISSION: $10 day-use parking fee
CALL: 209-826-1196
Orquesta Dharma
Grammy-winning trombonist Jamie Dubberly brings his Orquesta Dharma to the Gallo Center. The Afro-Cuban jazz group has released two albums and performed live across Northern California. The group’s most recent release, “La Clave del Gumbo”, is a fusion of New Orleans-style brass band and soul music.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$25
ONLINE: galloarts.org
Art at Mistlin
The Central California Art Association’s Mistlin Gallery has a pair of shows running through April 27. “Spring Awakening” is member show featuring a variety of art forms and media. “Rhythm of the Arts” features work from the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association of Merced.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: 1015 J St. Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: ccaagallery.org
“Million Dollar Quartet”
“Million Dollar Quartet” tells the story of the day that Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered in 1956 for an impromptu recording session at Memphis’ famed Sun Records. The musical plays at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 30-May 6
WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia
TICKETS: $32 to $47
ONLINE:www.sierrarep.org
Alicia Villarreal
Latin singer Alicia Villarreal, former lead singer of the top-selling Grupo Límite, brings her music to the Gallo Center for the Arts on Friday. Villarreal launched her solo career in 2001 and became a star with her fusion of norteno and Latin pop.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
ONLINE: galloarts.org
“Up in Smoke”
The State Theatre in Modesto will mark the legalization of marijuana in California during April with popular “stoner” films. First up, Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke” on Thursday. The R-rated 1978 film follows the drug-addled duo before they perform with their band.
WHEN: 7 p.m Thursday, April 5
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
