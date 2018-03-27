At this Stanislaus County art tour, they’ll do the creating, you’ll do the touring

Regional artists throw open their doors next weekend to allow the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how and where they create.
The eighth annual Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour on April 7-8 offers patrons a chance to meet the artists and ask questions. It gives artists a way to gain exposure and to find buyers for their artwork.
There will be 63 artists in 38 studios, home studios and gallery spaces across Stanislaus County and Escalon for the tour this year, with some of the artists planning to work on pieces as patrons stop by.
Some of the 38 locations will feature multiple artists, teaming up to present their works in one place. Among them is Vonnie Muniain, who will open her barn/studio in Oakdale with four other artists for the weekend. She’s been participating in the open studio tour since its inception.
“It’s great, I like having all the people come out and see as we’re creating our art,” she said. “They seem to have good time.”
She and the others sharing her space have found success in the past selling their works during the event, she said. Patrons who travel to her barn will find artists with different styles, from jewelry and ceramics to sculpture and paintings.
If the weather is good, patrons also can tour Muniain’s sculpture garden on her property, where they can see, among other pieces, her 6-foot concrete horse and a Pegasus with an 8-foot wingspan, she said.
Like many artists at the various tour stops, the team at Muniain’s barn will have refreshments for patrons to enjoy — hors d’oeuvres, champagne and wine at the Oakdale stop. This will be the first open studio tour for painter Ani Brower, who calls herself “an emerging artist.””I went to a variety of studios last year (during the tour) and I thought ‘this is really neat’,” she said. “I’m very excited about it, a little nervous. I thought this would be a great way to meet other artists and other people who would be interested in my work.” Brower said she’ll be among the artists working while people stop by during the tour. “I will stop to talk to everybody, or talk while I’m dribbling ink here and there and pushing it around with a brush.” A variety of media will be available throughout the tour stops: painting, photography, printmaking, mixed media, ceramics, pottery, wood and metal works, sculpture, assemblage and art Jewelry.
The Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour originated as an initiative of the Stanislaus Travel and Tourism Round Table. The all-volunteer event traditionally attracts 700 to 1,000 visitors each year.
To attend, patrons purchase the official map tour book, available for $10 at several galleries in Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale. Students age 18 and under can tour the studios for free when accompanied by a map holder.
Map purchases are good for both days, so patrons can make it a weekend affair.
A contest entry form inside the book also could win one of five original art pieces by participating artists that were juried as Purchase Prize Award winners.
Maps are available from any participating artist and at the following locations: In Modesto at Mistlin Gallery, Crow Trading Company, The Chartreuse Muse, Modesto Convention and Visitors Bureau; in Turlock at Carnegie Arts Center; and in Oakdale at the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce.
