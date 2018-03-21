Tom Rigney & Flambeau will play the West Side Theatre in Newman.
Entertainment

What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

March 21, 2018 12:00 PM

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Classically influenced instrumental music. Sold out.

STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE March 23

Dancing dogs, tricks, stunts, athletics and comedy antics. 7 p.m. $$15-$25.

“CINDERELLA” March 23-24

Central West Ballet presentation. 7 p.m. March 23, 2 p.m. March 24. $25-$35.

KNIGHT SOUNDS March 25

Modesto Community Concert Association presentation. 3 p.m. $15-$30.

HUMAN NATURE: JUKEBOX March 25

Australian foursome of singers. 7 p.m. $19-$69.

JASON PETTY & KATIE DEAL March 29

Classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats. 7 p.m. $39-$49.

ALICIA VILLARREAL March 30

Latin singer. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.

JAMIE DUBBERLY AND ORQUESTA DHARMA March 30

Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.

www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY Ongoing

April 15, Rent Party/Founders Day. 1 p.m., featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

TOM RIGNEY & FLAMBEAU March 24

Blues/root band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$23. www.westsidetheatre.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY BRASS March 24

Quintet in concert. 3 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center’s recital hall , 1502 E St., Modesto. $5-$8.

TIME FRAME March 30

Andrew Durr, Willie Tea Taylor and Home Grown featuring songs from “Migrant Mother.” CD release party. 7 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $15.

WENDY BURCH STEEL & REDWOOD April 7

Cross-section of genres incorporating all the good and sweet aspects of folk, old-time, country, bluegrass, blues, and original songs. 7:30 p.m. Moon & Sixpence Music And Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto. $15. 209-543-5306.

CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR April 8

Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.

SHINEDOWN April 9

Rock band. 7 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $40. jmaxproductions.net

COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON April 15

Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “A FANTASTIC WOMAN” Through March 29

The 2018 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, this unconventional Chilean drama follows a young trans woman named Marina and her much older lover Orlando. $8-$10.

FILM: “LEANING INTO THE WIND: ANDY GOLDSWORTHY” Through March 29

This documentary follows environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy. $8-$10.

FILM: “THOROUGHBREDS” Through March 29

Two childhood friends deal with an oppressive stepfather. $8-$10.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“MAMMA MIA!” Through April 8

Broadway hit musical the uses ABBA hits to tell the comedic story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $25-$37. sierrarep.org.

“HAIRSPRAY” Through March 25

The Modesto Junior College theater, music and dance departments present the musical. March 16-17, 22-24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave. $15 general, $12 students, seniors and children. 209-676-6776 or www.mjc.tix.com.

“THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO” Through March 25

LightBox Theatre Company. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. The Loft at Carnegie Arts Center, Turlock.

“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET March 30-May 6

Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Broadway musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org.

“FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS” April 6-15

Comedy. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. West Side Theatre, 1331 West Main St., Newman. $15 general, $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org

ART

ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781

Through April 1, “Journey Profoundly, Art in the Window,” by photographer Laurie Lehmann. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora. www.aloftartgallery.com.

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS 209-777-0129

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL 209-572-2341

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY 209-918-6627

Through March 27, “Pen Women Presents!” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY 209-668-3958

Through April 13, Koichi Yamamoto, with artist reception 5:30 p.m. March 22. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY 209-529-3369

Through March 24, Young@Art; March 27-April 27, “Spring Awakening” and “Rhythm of the Arts.” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL 209-522-0935

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE 209-588-5065

Through Dec. 15, Sherman Hay: A Retrospective Art Exhibition. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO 209-526-6000

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO 209-529-9303

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM 209-577-5366

Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY 209-575-6071

April 9-19, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with reception April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.

PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT 209-581-1695

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT 209-549-9413

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER 209-525-5130

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING 209-574-0681

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE 209-572-2990

April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE 209-581-8619

April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.

www.turlockukejamz.org.

“NATURAL WONDERS” Through April 22

Works by Penny Otwell & Monique Wales, in the Lobby Galleries.

“PINOCCHIO” Through March 25

LightBox Theatre Company presents the classic tale. $8-$12.

THE MUSIC OF CANNONBALL ADDERLEY March 27

Joe Mazzaferro leads a quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.

www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

CHICKEN RANCH 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

THUNDER VALLEY 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA 800-822-9466

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

CACHE CREEK 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

BLACK OAK CASINO 877-747-8777

March 23, Lacy J. Dalton; March 24, Abbey Road; March 29, Loose Cannonz; March 30, Night Moves; March 31, Rebel Heart. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

COMEDY

AARON WILBURN April 12

Christian comedian. 7 p.m. Richland Faith Assembly Of God, 1201 Richland Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-756-6837

DANCE

“CINDERELLA” March 16

Special performance by Central West Ballet for the West Modesto Boys & Girls Club’s “Dreams Come True” event. Cocktails, 6 p.m., followed by dinner, ballet and auction. Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St. $100. 209-531-4500, 209-602-4119 or cwithrow6@yahoo.com. Tickets available on Eventbrite: cinderellaforbgc.eventbrite.com.

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

KITE FESTIVAL April 8

Kite fest and Community Health Fair features demonstrations, candy drop, contests, live entertainment vendors, children’s activities and more. Merced County Sheriff’s Huey Helicopter will land to kick of the event; free kites to first 500 kids. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middel School. Free. www.livingstonkitefestival.com.

FILM

FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL Through May 18

Film series with interactive activities. April 13, “Men in Black” and May 18, “Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.



FOOD & FUN

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Through December

More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

VFW BREAKFAST Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST First Sundays

Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.

VFW DINNER Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMAN'S CLUB LUNCH First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Saturdays

Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.

FAIR FOOD FRIDAY Ongoing

Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.

FOE BREAKFAST Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.

www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST Sundays

8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

CRAB FEED March 24

Fraternal Oder of Eagles event with salad, pasta, bread and crab, raffle, prizes. Social hour 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $45 advance only, 602-2875 or 605-6386.

LAMPLIGHT DINNER April 6

Keynote speaker Don Bilotti will perform a dramatic reading from Mulford’s “The Jimtown of 1860.” 5:30 p.m. Sonora Elks Lodge, $35, by March 30. www.tchistory.org.

ODDS & ENDS

RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES Ongoing

Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.

www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT Ongoing

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.

SWEAT FITNESS Ongoing

Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.

www.centenarychurch.net.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

THE JOB CIRCLE Ongoing

Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS Ongoing

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE Ongoing

Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.

LA GRANGE RODEO March 23

71st annual event. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd in La Grange. $15, $10 age 6-12. 209-417-0592.

MAPS: OUR PLACE IN THE COSMOS April 6

Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UCSC and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun's ancestral stars. 7:30 p.m. MJC East Campus Auditorium, 435 College Ave. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.

ORCHID SHOW AND SALE April 7-8

Tropical Plant Society of Modesto’s 38th annual event. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. Free

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

MANTECA SENIOR DANCE Sundays

Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

TALENT

CALL TO ARTISTS Through April 1

Carnegie Arts Center seeks entries for “Farm & Fields” exhibit, a juried, all media exhibition celebrating the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. By 5 p.m. April 1. http://www.carnegieartsturlock.org/call-for-entries.

CALL TO ARTISTS Through April 28

Artists can pre-register to show works in the “En Plein Aire/Tridimensionnel (3-D) Open Exposition” to be held later this year at Mistlin Gallery. Prospectus available at www.ccaagallery.org or at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto, 209-529-3369.

