What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Classically influenced instrumental music. Sold out.
STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE ▪ March 23
Dancing dogs, tricks, stunts, athletics and comedy antics. 7 p.m. $$15-$25.
“CINDERELLA” ▪ March 23-24
Central West Ballet presentation. 7 p.m. March 23, 2 p.m. March 24. $25-$35.
KNIGHT SOUNDS ▪ March 25
Modesto Community Concert Association presentation. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
HUMAN NATURE: JUKEBOX ▪ March 25
Australian foursome of singers. 7 p.m. $19-$69.
JASON PETTY & KATIE DEAL ▪ March 29
Classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats. 7 p.m. $39-$49.
ALICIA VILLARREAL ▪ March 30
Latin singer. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
JAMIE DUBBERLY AND ORQUESTA DHARMA ▪ March 30
Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 15, Rent Party/Founders Day. 1 p.m., featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
TOM RIGNEY & FLAMBEAU ▪ March 24
Blues/root band. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$23. www.westsidetheatre.org.
CENTRAL VALLEY BRASS ▪ March 24
Quintet in concert. 3 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center’s recital hall , 1502 E St., Modesto. $5-$8.
TIME FRAME ▪ March 30
Andrew Durr, Willie Tea Taylor and Home Grown featuring songs from “Migrant Mother.” CD release party. 7 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $15.
WENDY BURCH STEEL & REDWOOD ▪ April 7
Cross-section of genres incorporating all the good and sweet aspects of folk, old-time, country, bluegrass, blues, and original songs. 7:30 p.m. Moon & Sixpence Music And Art House, 500 9th St., Modesto. $15. 209-543-5306.
CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ April 8
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
SHINEDOWN ▪ April 9
Rock band. 7 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $40. jmaxproductions.net
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ April 15
Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “A FANTASTIC WOMAN” ▪ Through March 29
The 2018 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, this unconventional Chilean drama follows a young trans woman named Marina and her much older lover Orlando. $8-$10.
FILM: “LEANING INTO THE WIND: ANDY GOLDSWORTHY” Through March 29
This documentary follows environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy. $8-$10.
FILM: “THOROUGHBREDS” ▪ Through March 29
Two childhood friends deal with an oppressive stepfather. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MAMMA MIA!” ▪ Through April 8
Broadway hit musical the uses ABBA hits to tell the comedic story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $25-$37. sierrarep.org.
“HAIRSPRAY” ▪ Through March 25
The Modesto Junior College theater, music and dance departments present the musical. March 16-17, 22-24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave. $15 general, $12 students, seniors and children. 209-676-6776 or www.mjc.tix.com.
“THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO” ▪ Through March 25
LightBox Theatre Company. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. The Loft at Carnegie Arts Center, Turlock.
“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET ▪ March 30-May 6
Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Broadway musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.sierrarep.org.
“FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS” ▪ April 6-15
Comedy. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. West Side Theatre, 1331 West Main St., Newman. $15 general, $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through April 1, “Journey Profoundly, Art in the Window,” by photographer Laurie Lehmann. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora. www.aloftartgallery.com.
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March 27, “Pen Women Presents!” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through April 13, Koichi Yamamoto, with artist reception 5:30 p.m. March 22. Gallery hours: Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through March 24, Young@Art; March 27-April 27, “Spring Awakening” and “Rhythm of the Arts.” April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE ▪ 209-588-5065
Through Dec. 15, Sherman Hay: A Retrospective Art Exhibition. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
April 9-19, Celebration of the Humanities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with reception April 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
April 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
TUOLUMNE RIVER LODGE ▪ 209-581-8619
April 21, Under the Oaks Art Show, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“NATURAL WONDERS” ▪ Through April 22
Works by Penny Otwell & Monique Wales, in the Lobby Galleries.
“PINOCCHIO” ▪ Through March 25
LightBox Theatre Company presents the classic tale. $8-$12.
THE MUSIC OF CANNONBALL ADDERLEY ▪ March 27
Joe Mazzaferro leads a quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
March 23, Lacy J. Dalton; March 24, Abbey Road; March 29, Loose Cannonz; March 30, Night Moves; March 31, Rebel Heart. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
AARON WILBURN ▪ April 12
Christian comedian. 7 p.m. Richland Faith Assembly Of God, 1201 Richland Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-756-6837
DANCE
“CINDERELLA” ▪ March 16
Special performance by Central West Ballet for the West Modesto Boys & Girls Club’s “Dreams Come True” event. Cocktails, 6 p.m., followed by dinner, ballet and auction. Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St. $100. 209-531-4500, 209-602-4119 or cwithrow6@yahoo.com. Tickets available on Eventbrite: cinderellaforbgc.eventbrite.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
KITE FESTIVAL ▪ April 8
Kite fest and Community Health Fair features demonstrations, candy drop, contests, live entertainment vendors, children’s activities and more. Merced County Sheriff’s Huey Helicopter will land to kick of the event; free kites to first 500 kids. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middel School. Free. www.livingstonkitefestival.com.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ Through May 18
Film series with interactive activities. April 13, “Men in Black” and May 18, “Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMAN'S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
CRAB FEED ▪ March 24
Fraternal Oder of Eagles event with salad, pasta, bread and crab, raffle, prizes. Social hour 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $45 advance only, 602-2875 or 605-6386.
LAMPLIGHT DINNER ▪ April 6
Keynote speaker Don Bilotti will perform a dramatic reading from Mulford’s “The Jimtown of 1860.” 5:30 p.m. Sonora Elks Lodge, $35, by March 30. www.tchistory.org.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
LA GRANGE RODEO ▪ March 23
71st annual event. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd in La Grange. $15, $10 age 6-12. 209-417-0592.
MAPS: OUR PLACE IN THE COSMOS ▪ April 6
Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UCSC and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun's ancestral stars. 7:30 p.m. MJC East Campus Auditorium, 435 College Ave. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
ORCHID SHOW AND SALE ▪ April 7-8
Tropical Plant Society of Modesto’s 38th annual event. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. Free
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. May 11, ’50s Dance, 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ Through April 1
Carnegie Arts Center seeks entries for “Farm & Fields” exhibit, a juried, all media exhibition celebrating the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. By 5 p.m. April 1. http://www.carnegieartsturlock.org/call-for-entries.
CALL TO ARTISTS ▪ Through April 28
Artists can pre-register to show works in the “En Plein Aire/Tridimensionnel (3-D) Open Exposition” to be held later this year at Mistlin Gallery. Prospectus available at www.ccaagallery.org or at Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto, 209-529-3369.
