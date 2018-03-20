Looking for Prince Charming? Check him out at the Gallo Center

Never miss a local story.
“Cinderella”
A fairy tale will come true on the Gallo Center stage this weekend, while entertaining the audience with its lavish production. Complete with a unicorn-drawn carriage, Central West Ballet stages the classic dance Friday and Saturday.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: www.centralwestballet.org or www.galloarts.org
Music at the GMC
Composer and trumpeter Robert Stone performs with the Central Valley Brass in Modesto on Saturday, with his “Childhood Impressions” making up the centerpiece of the concert. The Central Valley Brass was formed in 1981 by the late Ernie Bucio and continues to perform locally.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24
WHERE: Gottschalk Music Center’s recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5-$8
CALL: 209-222-7467
Human Nature
Human Nature, a pop vocal group from Australia, brings its show of classics to the Gallo Center. The foursome, which launched in 1996, brings its show “Jukebox” to Modesto, featuring hits such as “Under The Boardwalk,” “Stand By Me,” “Unchained Melody” and “Gimme Some Lovin’.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$61
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Jason Petty & Katie Deal
Classic Nashville Roadshow pulls into Modesto featuring Jason Petty and Katie Deal to take country music fans on a journey down memory lane. Favorite classic hits will be performed, including duets, gospel tunes and more made famous by country greats.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$49
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Knightsounds
Formed in 1991 for the 40th anniversary celebration of Thomas Downey High School, Knightsounds now performs throughout the region, specializing in music of the 1930s-’40s. The group performs Sunday, the latest in the Modesto Community Concert Association’s series of programs.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Stunt dogs
A popular past show at the Gallo Center, Stunt Dog Experience brings talented pooches on stage to perform tricks and comedy. The show is created, directed and hosted by Stockton native Chris Perondi.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 23
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$25
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
