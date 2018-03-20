Entertainment

Looking for Prince Charming? Check him out at the Gallo Center

March 20, 2018 11:41 AM

Central West Ballet brings back the classic “Cinderella.”
Central West Ballet

“Cinderella”

A fairy tale will come true on the Gallo Center stage this weekend, while entertaining the audience with its lavish production. Complete with a unicorn-drawn carriage, Central West Ballet stages the classic dance Friday and Saturday.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: www.centralwestballet.org or www.galloarts.org

Central Valley Brass plays at Gottschalk Music Center on Saturday
Central Valley Brass

Music at the GMC

Composer and trumpeter Robert Stone performs with the Central Valley Brass in Modesto on Saturday, with his “Childhood Impressions” making up the centerpiece of the concert. The Central Valley Brass was formed in 1981 by the late Ernie Bucio and continues to perform locally.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24

WHERE: Gottschalk Music Center’s recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5-$8

CALL: 209-222-7467

Human Nature

Human Nature, a pop vocal group from Australia, brings its show of classics to the Gallo Center. The foursome, which launched in 1996, brings its show “Jukebox” to Modesto, featuring hits such as “Under The Boardwalk,” “Stand By Me,” “Unchained Melody” and “Gimme Some Lovin’.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$61

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Katie Deal and Jason Petty will take country music fans on a journey down memory lane.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Jason Petty & Katie Deal

Classic Nashville Roadshow pulls into Modesto featuring Jason Petty and Katie Deal to take country music fans on a journey down memory lane. Favorite classic hits will be performed, including duets, gospel tunes and more made famous by country greats.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$49

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Knightsounds

Formed in 1991 for the 40th anniversary celebration of Thomas Downey High School, Knightsounds now performs throughout the region, specializing in music of the 1930s-’40s. The group performs Sunday, the latest in the Modesto Community Concert Association’s series of programs.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Stunt Dog Experience returns to the Gallo Center.
Ilya's Photography Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

Stunt dogs

A popular past show at the Gallo Center, Stunt Dog Experience brings talented pooches on stage to perform tricks and comedy. The show is created, directed and hosted by Stockton native Chris Perondi.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 23

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$25

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

