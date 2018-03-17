What did 'American Idol' judges think of Modesto singer? Find out Sunday

Tune in Sunday evening to catch Modesto's own Effie Passero start her journey on "American Idol."

The Downey High grad and past Valley Talent Project winner's audition in front of the celebrity judges will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, on ABC. Passero (who formerly went by the name Francesca Bavaro), has been a regular performer in the region, taking part in Modesto Performing Arts and Townsend Opera performances, as well as solo appearances at area restaurants and cafes.

Passero briefly appeared in the premiere episode of the hit reality TV series two weeks ago, during an opening montage. In the clip she appears to impress the panel of judges that includes pop superstar Katy Perry, soul legend Lionel Richie and country hit-maker Luke Bryan.

The singer-songwriter moved to Los Angeles last summer to pursue her music career. She spoke with The Bee about her audition before the start of the season, calling it "surreal to be there" and "really cool to be surrounded by so many people who want the same thing."

Check out her full interview with The Bee online at www.modbee.com.