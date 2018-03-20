Ready for another helping of gruesome TV comedy from Modesto’s Timothy Olyphant?

Modesto native Timothy Olyphant stars in season two of the comically gruesome "The Santa Clarita Diet," returning Friday, March 23, on Netflix and streaming thereafter.
Olyphant stars with Drew Barrymore, who plays a wife and mother who wakes up one day to find herself an undead who feasts on human flesh. Olyphant plays her loving, if jolted, husband who works feverishly to find a cure for her in the dark comedy. The show received high critic marks in its first season.
Season two finds real estate agents Joel and Sheila Hammond doing their best to adapt to Sheila’s advancing and increasingly dangerous undead state, as she works to keep up her suburban lifestyle image.
The 10-episode second season will be released Friday on Netflix. Olyphant, a Beyer High School graduate, is an Emmy-nominated actor best known for the critically acclaimed TV series "Justified" as well as several films.
