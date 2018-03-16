You’ve heard of Cesar Chavez, but how did he became a leader? Find out in Modesto

The story of young Cesar Chavez and the experiences that led to his early formation into the farm worker rights pioneer that he became provides the storyline for the latest production from Gallo Center Repertory Company.
“Manzi — The Adventures of Young Cesar Chavez” is geared for young audiences and is part of the Gallo Center’s Pathways to Creativity series, according company artistic director Jim Johnson, who is producing the play. It will be staged Friday and Saturday, March 16-17, at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Adapted for the stage by José Cruz González from a book by Pat Mora, young audiences get to know Cesar Chavez and the hardships that he and his family faced when they lost their farm in Arizona and moved to California to pick crops in the fields.
The life lessons that the young Chavez learns about intolerance, injustice and the value of education inspire his lifelong quest to improve conditions for farm workers and to bring dignity to their lives.
Never miss a local story.
Director Carolina Alfaro said the story relates directly to Modesto audiences through its connection to agricultural farm workers.
“This story is the story of many families in our Modesto region who were and continue to be migrant farm workers. It’s a story that shares how children were a big part of the labor force and how they contributed before, during or after school rain or shine,” she said in an email interview. “Today, we can still take a drive down some of our own back roads and witness how farm working families contribute to our daily lives.”
Chavez was not a born leader, Alfaro said, but grew into one. He and his siblings “were normal kids who witnessed tragedies, hardships and became resilient children through it all. The audience members may see their own reflection and feel empowered. There is a true universal feel to this story that both adults and children will relate to.”
The play focuses on Chavez’s life as an 11-year-old migrant growing up during the Great Depression. The three main characters are Chavez, his older sister Rita and younger brother Richard. The title comes from a nickname given to young Cesar Chavez by Rita because he loved drinking chamomile tea; Manzi is short for manzanilla, the Spanish word for chamomile.
Johnson said the selection of “Manzi” furthers the Gallo Center’s attempt to reach out to a diverse audience and “promote the idea that the arts are truly for everyone.”
“We were all struck by the positive message of the play,” he added. “We hope that families will come to this production, and then open a dialogue with their children about the legacy of Cesar Chavez.”
Alfaro said that while the playwright wrote the play with a younger audience in mind, it still appeals to all ages. “We hear so much about Cesar as an adult but very little about his childhood. This story brings to life Cesar’s values.”
Jose Alfaro plays Cesar Chavez, Maribel Torres is Rita and Leo Lopez has the role of Richard; there are six other supporting farm worker roles. “Many of the actors are debuting their acting skills for the first time and come from dual immersion programs in our community,” Alfaro said, adding that all cast members are fully bilingual in English and Spanish.
Elsewhere around the Scene: Boys of Summer
West Side Theatre presents Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band, on Saturday, March 17. The group brings its “Endless Summer 2018 Tour” to the Newman venue.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show at West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved. For more see www.westsidetheatre.org.
“The French Connection”
The Modesto Film Society will screen the 1971 hit “The French Connection” on Sunday, March 18.
Gene Hackman stars in the film that won four Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best actor. Directed by William Friedkin, the crime thriller stars Hackman as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle, a New York detective hunting French heroin smuggler Alain Charnier. Inspired by actual events, the film has been added to the National Film Registry.
“The French Connection” will be shown Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m at the State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. Tickets are $8. For more, see www.thestate.org.
Author, author!
Juliana Presto, 17, has released “Fire & Ice: The Rising,” the finale in her “Fire & Ice” science-fiction triology, started when she was 13. There will be a book signing on Saturday, March 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at Yesterday’s Books in Modesto.
“Manzi”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments