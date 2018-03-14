Want to get out and experience a little nature? Modesto has an event for that

Never miss a local story.
RecFest
The family-friendly Modesto RecFest features guided and self-guided activities such as paddling, a youth fishing clinic, biking, trail running, nature walks, orienteering, disc golf and kite flying. There also will be booths and live music.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 17
WHERE: Tuolumne River’s Gateway Park; registration at Beard Brook Park, South Morton Boulevard between 10th and 11th streets
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.tuolumne.org
Camellia Show
The Camellia Society of Modesto presents its 57th annual Modesto Camellia Show. The free event marks the only weekend of the year that the E.&J. Gallo Winery grounds are open to the public. Guests can enjoy the 1,000 camellia plants in the Gallo gardens. Camellia plants of various sizes also will be for sale.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 18
WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.camellia societyofmodesto.org
Lucky Fest
Tip a mug of green beer and dance a jig or two at this annual pop-up pub crawl in downtown Modesto. The annual event features 25 St. Patrick’s Day-themed “pubs” open for one day only, along with live music and more.
WHEN: Gates open 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
ADMISSION: $12, $20 express pass in advance; $20, $30 express at the door
ONLINE: luckyfestmodesto.com
“Sound of Music”
A touring production of the timeless story of Maria and the von Trapp family comes to the Gallo Center stage for two shows. The Tony Award-winning musical includes well-known hits by Rogers and Hammerstein such as “My Favorite Things” and its title song.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, March 19-20
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$99
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Science talk
Modesto Area Partners in Science presents “Is My Pill a Drug?” by Dr. Lori Silverstein, a former FDA regulatory agent. She’ll discuss the regulation of the pharmaceutical industry by the FDA and how the agency ensures efficacy in a world of counterfeits and inferior foreign manufactured products.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus, Sierra Hall, Room 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com
