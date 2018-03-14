Entertainment

Want to get out and experience a little nature? Modesto has an event for that

By Pat Clark

March 14, 2018 09:59 AM

JBL Gateway Parcel 6
The pedestrian bridge at the Gateway Parcel in Tuolumne River Regional Park.
RecFest

The family-friendly Modesto RecFest features guided and self-guided activities such as paddling, a youth fishing clinic, biking, trail running, nature walks, orienteering, disc golf and kite flying. There also will be booths and live music.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 17

WHERE: Tuolumne River’s Gateway Park; registration at Beard Brook Park, South Morton Boulevard between 10th and 11th streets

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.tuolumne.org

IMG_JW_Camellia_Expo_01_2_1_21AV3D27_L302638141
Camellias in the camellia garden at the Modesto Camellia Show at Gallo.
Camellia Show

The Camellia Society of Modesto presents its 57th annual Modesto Camellia Show. The free event marks the only weekend of the year that the E.&J. Gallo Winery grounds are open to the public. Guests can enjoy the 1,000 camellia plants in the Gallo gardens. Camellia plants of various sizes also will be for sale.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 18

WHERE: E.&J. Gallo Winery grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.camellia societyofmodesto.org

JW Lucky Fest 03 (2)
Lucky Fest returns to downtown Modesto on Saturday.
Lucky Fest

Tip a mug of green beer and dance a jig or two at this annual pop-up pub crawl in downtown Modesto. The annual event features 25 St. Patrick’s Day-themed “pubs” open for one day only, along with live music and more.

WHEN: Gates open 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

ADMISSION: $12, $20 express pass in advance; $20, $30 express at the door

ONLINE: luckyfestmodesto.com

Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer and the von Trapp children. Photo by Ma
Jill-Christine Wiley stars in “The Sound of Music,” coming to the Gallo Center.
Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

“Sound of Music”

A touring production of the timeless story of Maria and the von Trapp family comes to the Gallo Center stage for two shows. The Tony Award-winning musical includes well-known hits by Rogers and Hammerstein such as “My Favorite Things” and its title song.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, March 19-20

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Science talk

Modesto Area Partners in Science presents “Is My Pill a Drug?” by Dr. Lori Silverstein, a former FDA regulatory agent. She’ll discuss the regulation of the pharmaceutical industry by the FDA and how the agency ensures efficacy in a world of counterfeits and inferior foreign manufactured products.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16

WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus, Sierra Hall, Room 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: modestoscience.wordpress.com

  Comments  