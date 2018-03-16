In love with fairy tales? Unicorn-led chariot awaits in Modesto

How often can you see a unicorn-drawn carriage in Modesto?
Once every few years, as it turns out — and again on Friday and Saturday, March 23-24, when Central West Ballet brings back the classic "Cinderella" to the Gallo Center stage.
"We tend to roll around the great full-length story ballets at regular intervals," said CWB Artistic Director Rene Daveluy. "We had not performed Cinderella since 2011 and so I really wanted to bring it back because it contains such evocative and beautiful elements of the fairy tale genre."
Among those beautiful elements is that unicorn-drawn coach that whisks away the title princess-to-be for her fairy-tale evening with her prince. The coach has been upgraded for this year's performances, Daveluy said, with a fully functional metal frame and rotating axle and real coach wheels.
"We have taken the original CWB Pumpkin Coach from the '90s and transformed it into a spectacular white pumpkin. Quite amazing, and yes, we also have the unicorns," he said.
The lavish production features don't stop there for the Gallo Center resident company's presentation. Ethereal costumes for several fairy characters have been designed by Adelina Milano, a former soloist with CWB, including the Fairy Godmother, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter fairies and 12 Midnight Fairies. Milano also created Cinderella's housework dress in Act 1 and her wedding dress in Act 3.
"All this combined — sets, backdrops, costumes and props — will give the audience a new and stunning experience," Daveluy said.
Set to music by Sergey Prokofiev, "Cinderella" debuted in Russia in the 1940s and received notable productions from Sir Frederick Ashton at England's Royal Ballet and Ben Stevenson in the United States.
For all its fairy-tale beauty, Central West's "Cinderella" has plenty of laughs for audiences, too, highlighted by comedic performances of male dancers as the title character's bothersome stepsisters.
Central West opened "Cinderella" with two shows at The Grand in Tracy on March 10-11; coupled with two shows at the Gallo Center, it allowed Daveluy to cast four dancers in the title role: While principal dancers Noelle Im and Elisabeth Champion were in Tracy, "Cinderella" veterans Sarah Weaver and Nicole Firpo will dance the role at the Gallo Center.
More than 40 dancers will perform, with principal dancers Aaron Gulevich and Grant Landon sharing the role as the prince. Three guest male dancers from Strut Performing Arts studio also join the cast.
Central West staged "Cinderella" in 2008 and 2011 and the fairy tale always appeals to audiences "because it reflects the standpoint that if you apply yourself in being kind and generous in the face of adversity, life will open up to you," Daveluy said. "Also, the romantic aspect of it and the belief that dreams can come true, no matter who you are, remains a huge part of the human condition."
Daveluy, who choreographed the production, said "Cinderella" is one of his favorite ballets.
"This is a production that I am most proud of, choreographically and staging-wise," he said. "It has it all, drama, laughter, romance, fantasy, and no other performing art can bring all these elements in such an evocative way as ballet does — it is what makes a night at the ballet well worth it."
