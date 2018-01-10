Looking for entertainment? We have you covered in the Modesto region

Chad Prather
Social-media sensation, humorist and inspirational speaker Chad Prather brings his show to the Gallo Center this weekend. Sometimes referred to as “a modern-day Will Rogers,” Prather’s viral videos often feature fast-talking, rapid-fire rants from the front seat of his truck.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$55
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
NorCal Cosies 2018
The NorCal Cosies pop-culture convention returns this weekend to the West Side Theatre in Newman, culminating in an evening cosplay award ceremony with red-carpet arrivals. The daytime Cosie Con will include vendors, artists and plenty of comics.
WHEN: Convention 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., red carpet 6 p.m. and awards 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: Free for convention, $10 awards
ONLINE: www.norcalcosies.com
“Beer For Breakfast”
Prospect Theatre Project begins the new year on a comical note, staging the play “Beer For Breakfast,” the tale of three longtime friends, T.J., Mark, and Richard, who have escaped to a cabin for a winter weekend getaway.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12-21
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
ONLINE: www.prospecttheaterproject.org
Salvation Army Staff Band
Selected from 13 western states, the Salvation Army’s Western Territory Staff Band is made up of volunteer musicians who all participate in various programs at their local Salvation Army churches. The band travels extensively across the western states and has toured in Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Phillips, Craig & Dean
Members of this Christian music trio juggle vocations as both pastors and recording artists. Randy Phillips, Shawn Craig and Dan Dean have have recorded Christian music hits for more than two decades, including “Revelation Song,” which gained more than 500,000 downloads.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Matt Eakle Band
The Matt Eakle Band takes its hard-groovin’ original music to the Sunday Afternoons at CBS concert series this weekend. Playing blues-flavored ragas and gospel to improvisations, this four-man band is lead by Eakle, who has been part of Grammy nominated CDs with David Grisman, Jerry Garcia and Alison Brown.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: sundaysatcbs.com
