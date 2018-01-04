Calendar of events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
SALVATION ARMY STAFF BAND ▪ Jan. 12
Volunteer musicians who all participate in various programs at their local Salvation Army churches. 7 p.m. $20-$40.
PHILLIPS, CRAIG & DEAN ▪ Jan. 12
Randy Phillips, Shawn Craig, and Dan Dean have created an impressive body of work with transparency, passion and integrity as their foundation. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
CHAD PRATHER ▪ Jan. 13
Comedian/singer brings his Star-Spangled Banter tour. 8 p.m. $19-$55.
PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL ▪ Jan. 16
In the one-hour musical, based on the best-selling children's book "Pinkalicious" by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann, Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
BEATLEMAJESTY ▪ Jan. 19
Tribute bands. All proceeds benefit Stanislaus area Foster children at the Royal Family Kids’ Camp this coming summer. 8 p.m. $25-$50.
THE TEMPTATIONS ▪ Jan. 20
For more than fifty years, The Temptations have propelled popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances worldwide. 7 p.m. $39-$59.
STRING QUAKE ▪ Jan. 21
Modesto Community Concert Association. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
3 DOORS DOWN ▪ Jan. 21
Acoustic show by pop group. 7 p.m. $39-$79.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 2
09-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Jan. 21, Yosemite Jazz Band; Feb. 18, Hot City Jazz Band, March 18, Fog City Jazz Band; April 15, Rent Party/Founders Day. 1 p.m., featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES SEASON ▪ Through April 15
Jan. 26, Columbia Big Band; Feb. 2-3, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 2-3, Vocal Jazz Festival; March 13, Bria Skonberg Quartet; April 15, Latin Jazz Big Band season finale. Concerts at Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora except Jan. 26 at Sonora High School. Season tickets $100. 209-559-0565.
JOHN McCUTCHEON ▪ Jan. 9
Six-time Grammy-nominated folk musician in benefit for Modesto Peace/Life Center. 7 p.m., Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland. $10-23 advance, $26 door, 209-523-1438, http://mccutcheonmodesto2018.eventbrite.com
HOT CLUB FAUX GITANE ▪ Jan. 13
Gypsy swing. 7:30 p.m. Lucca Winery grounds, 16265 E. River Road, Ripon. $35. www.Red-Tie.org.
MATT EAKLE BAND ▪ Jan. 14
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Jan. 20
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20 general, $25 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
SKYNNYN LYNNYRD ▪ Jan. 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20 general, $25 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
CHRISTINE CAPSUTO ▪ Feb. 11
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
GILLIAN GRASSIE ▪ March 11
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR ▪ April 8
Part of the Congregation Beth Shalom Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. http://sundaysatcbs.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE SHAPE OF WATER” ▪ Through Jan. 18
From Guillermo del Toro, an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. $8-$10.
FILM: “AIDA'S SECRETS” ▪ Jan. 5-10
Documentary. The discovery of records from WWII sparks a family's quest for answers as two brothers, separated as babies, reunite with each other and their elderly mother. $8-$10.
FILM: “DOWN THE FENCE” ▪ Jan. 5-11
Each year, horse trainers journey to Reno, Nevada, to vie for one of the most challenging equestrian championships in the world. $8-$10.
A CLUB FOR AVID READERS: “DR. ZHIVAGO” ▪ Jan. 9
he second gathering of readers for the State Theatre Books, Films and Friends book club will see and discuss “Dr. Zhivago,” an epic based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak. 5:30 p.m. $8.
FILM: “PRICELESS” ▪ Jan. 11
The Stanislaus Family Justice Center screens the film as part of its continuing series of films about human trafficking. 7 p.m. Free.
FILM: “DARKEST HOUR” ▪ Jan. 12-18
True story begins at the precipice of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“A LIE OF THE MIND” ▪ Jan. 5-21
Center Stage Conservatory presents Sam Sheperd play explores family dysfunction and the nature of love set against the backdrop of the America West. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursday, Jan. 18; 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 21. Center State Conservatory, 948 Eleventh St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com
“BEER FOR BREAKFAST” ▪ Jan. 12-21
Three old buddies, together again for a long overdue “guys weekend.” Revelations, comic twists, and a party crasher make this a weekend they won’t soon forget. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. prospecttheaterproject.org.
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ Jan. 27
Live talent competition and fundraiser for Turlock Community Theatre. 6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive, . $15-$20. www.turlocktheatre.org
“DISNEY'S MY SON PINOCCHIO JR.” ▪ Jan. 19-20
Hickman Honor Choir performs the musical. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 11 a.m. Jan. 20. Hughson High School Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through January, Birthday Club’s Winter Art Show featuring Chella, Carol David, Barbara Gill, Janet Hardie, Betty Jean Reynolds, and Henrietta Sparkman. Third Thursday Art Walk Jan. 18, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Jan. 2-26, “Abstracts, Figurative & Impressions,” by Jim Christiansen. Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “Woodcraft by John Galante.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6071
Jan. 9-Feb 1, “Pencils to Pixels: The Process of Comic Art by Allen Passalaqua.” Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Jan. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“PACIFIC CURRENTS” ▪ Through Jan. 21
Local artists influenced by Asia. Lobby Gallery.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Jan. 5, Metal Shop; Jan. 6, Caravanserai; Jan. 11, Agent; Jan. 12, Mirage; Jan. 13, Ruckatan; Jan. 18, Leilani and The Distractions; Jan. 19, Stompbox. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FILM
FRIDAY FLIX @ THE OPERA HALL ▪ Jan. 12-May 18
Film series with interactive activities. Jan. 12, “Wizard of Oz,” Feb. 9, “The Birdcage,” March 16, “The Big Lebowski,” April 13, “Men in Black” and May 18, “Paint Your Wagon.” Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. 6 p.m. $5. www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Dennys, 4324 Salida Blvd., Salida. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
INSTALLATION AND AWARDS DINNER ▪ Jan 5
Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event. 6-8 p.m. Familia Bistro Ristorante, 2501 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $45; reserve at 209-789-5123.
M.P.P.A. MARINATED CRAB DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 20
All-you-can-eat marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine, soda. 5-9 p.m.; dance from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $50. 209-505-36234.
ODD FELLOWS BURNS SUPPER ▪ Jan. 27
A celebration of Scottish culture and poet Robert Burns will include a traditional Scottish dinner, bagpipes and Scottish toasts, speeches and works by Burns. 5 p.m. Hurst Ranch barn off highway 108 in Jamestown. $75 advance only. ioofsonora.org or 209-536-8939.
CRAB FEED COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 27
No-host bar and auctions. 5-10 p.m. Central California Valley Squadron CAF Hangar 1-S, 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto. $50. 209-605-4313.
WEST MODESTO COMMUNITY COLLABORATIVE CRAB FEED ▪ Jan. 27
Crab, tri-tip, more. 6:30 p.m. Veterans Foundation Event Hall, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $45. 209-522-6902.
M.P.P.A. CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 27
Crab cioppino, salad, bread, wine, soda 4-9 p.m.; dance from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $55. 209-505-3624.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
DELL’OSSO HOLIDAYS ON THE FARM ▪ Through Jan. 6
Activities for the family with play zones, snow tubing, zip lines, ice skating, more. Dell'Osso Family Farm, 501 S Manthey Road, Lathrop. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Dec. 31, 1-9 p.m. Jan. 1-6. holidaysonthefarm.com.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Jan. 9
10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Jan. 13
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 .m. Tuolomne County Library in Sonora. mlwsguild.org.
LIFE HOPE MEDICAL, DENTAL AND VISION CLINIC ▪ Jan. 14
Free community medical, dental and vision clinic. Registration 7 a.m., clinic 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave. 209-538-1024.
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. COMMEMORATION ▪ Jan. 20
Keynote speaker Dolores Huerta. 7 p.m. Modesto Junior College Performing Arts and Media Center Auditorium, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO AREA A'S MODEL A FORD CLUB SWAP MEET ▪ Jan. 27-28
Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 Broadway, Turlock. $5-$10. www.TurlockSwapMeet.com
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-402-4822. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
AUDITIONS ▪ Jan. 5-13
Gallo Center Repertory Company holding auditions for “Manzi: Adventures of the young Cesar Chavez.” Roles for two boys, age 10-13 and one female age 30-45. 2:15 p.m. Jan. 5 at Turlock High School Performing Arts Building, 1600 E. Canal Drive; 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. CAlfaro@csustan.edu
AUDITIONS ▪ Jan. 7-8
West Side Players will audition for comedy “Four Weddings and an Elvis” to cast four women ages 20-65 and seven men ages 20-70. 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Jan. 8. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490.
