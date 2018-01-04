Middle of winter doldrums? We have you covered with Modesto area entertainment

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna...

Every con has its pros. "Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Release date is June 8, 2018.