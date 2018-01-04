Middle of winter doldrums? We have you covered with Modesto area entertainment

“Dr. Zhivago”
The second gathering of readers for the State Theatre Books, Films and Friends book club will see and discuss “Dr. Zhivago,” an epic based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak. The story follows the years surrounding the Russian Revolution, as seen through the eyes of poet and doctor Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif) and follows his ill-fated affair with Lara Guishar (Julie Christie).
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Bagpipe competition
The St. Andrew’s Society presents a solo bagpipe competition at the McHenry Mansion on Saturday. The afternoon of Scottish music will feature a dozen Northern California bagpipe soloists, with refreshments provided.
WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6
WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20 advance, $25 door; free age 10 and under
ONLINE: www.standrewsmodesto.org
“A Lie of the Mind”
Center Stage Conservatory opens its 2018 season with the Sam Shepard play “A Lie of the Mind.” The three-act production explores family dysfunction and the nature of love set against the backdrop of the America West. The story alternates between two families in the wake of domestic abuse.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 5-6; through Jan. 21
WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, 948 Eleventh St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: centerstagemodesto.com
“Priceless” screening
The Stanislaus Family Justice Center screens the film “Priceless” at the State Theatre, part of its continuing series of films about human trafficking. The film is the story of James Stevens, who at a dark crossroad of his life agrees to a shady job driving a delivery truck cross-country. When he discovers its human cargo, he is compelled to save the two sisters. There will a panel discussion after the film.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Caravanserai
The Santana tribute band Caravanserai, led by guitarist Leo Herrera, takes its sound to Black Oak Casino on Saturday. Originally conceived to replicate the early sounds of the Carlos Santana group, today Caravanserai includes material from all eras of the band’s 30-plus year history.
WHEN: 9 to midnight Saturday, Jan. 6
WHERE: Black Oak Casino’s Willow Creek Lounge, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne
ADMISSION: Free
